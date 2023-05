Job summary

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

Key Accountabilities:

Maintain bpx Navigator for HSE content including uploading, correcting broken links, design layout change recommendations for IT management.

Manage the OM policy change process and use FrameMaker to update the OM on a quarterly basis. Requires FrameMaker skills and interaction skills for facilitating process and working with policy owners. Working knowledge of LNG processes needed to support OM policy update conversations.

Assist SME's in development of Safety Communications; coordinate review and distribute internally & externally.

Maintain library of Safety communications on Navigator and monitor site activity on Navigator to prepare reports on utilization of OM, safety communications, investigations and other analytics data. Report on trends to Head of HSE Learning.

Assist in content development for Quarterly Safety calls and Contractor Quarterly meetings including preparing content decks

As directed by HSE Learning Lead, maintain and coordinate integration of updates to current training modules in LMS course catalog for bpx content.

Develop, implement and evaluate results of polls for safety, training and culture at the request of the Head of HSE Learning. Use results to make recommendations on necessary adjustments for communication delivery methods, cadence & content.

Assist in working with SMEs for content development in technical competency training as directed by HSE Learning Lead

Responsible for working with Policy Owners to maintain Training module currency for Technical subjects related to EI, Electrical and Ground Disturbance. Requires working knowledge of these subjects or ability to apply current field knowledge to topics.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant working experience

Essential Education:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $110,000-$180,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.