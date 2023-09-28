HSE Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice, support and mentor regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Job Description:

BP is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of renewables to in advantaged markets worldwide to support integrated energy opportunities, including developments in the UK, Netherland, Germany, Spain, Middle East, US and Australia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry.

The Role:

As part of the Gas & Low Carbon Energy Onshore Renewables team, you’ll be supporting bp to move towards our net zero ambition, and being part of our new energy businesses by supporting the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of decarbonization, utility scale delivery, and large-scale green hydrogen production.



Key responsibilities:

Developing and implementing HSE strategies, policies, and procedures to maintain compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards

Leading HSE programs including contractor management, preferably in the renewable energy sector, with a focus on onshore wind and solar projects

Accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities into onshore renewables developments, supporting safe, and reliable operations and activities

Building and maintaining relevant HSE policies, procedures, and guidelines in accordance with local, regional, and international regulations and standards; leads local business HSE&C performance management

Providing clear mentorship on identification and subsequent management of HSE&C risks.

Engaging with project teams to ensure HSE considerations are coordinated into project planning, design, construction, and operations; this includes compliance with HSE requirements

Embedding the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE&C risks and barriers strengths are verified

Collaborating with teams to drive safety in design and establish a strong safety environment in construction activities and operations

Working with relevant partners, including customers, regulatory bodies, local communities, and contractors, to promote safety and environmental stewardship



Key requirements:

Extensive experience (10+ years) in HSE, preferably in development or project roles demonstrating strong safety, mentoring skills with knowledge of HSE, CCM ER and regulatory systems, standards and policy

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make sound decisions in fast paced situations

Flexible to travel to project sites as needed

Good communications skills

Benefits of working with us:



• Generous salary package + superannuation for AU

• Excellent work-life balance & hybrid working arrangements

• Individual and company performance-based bonus

• 2 volunteering days per year

• 18 weeks maternity leave, 4 week’s partner leave

• Share purchasing scheme & fuel discounts

• Endless global career opportunities and continuous development

Please be aware all bp ANZ employees must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



