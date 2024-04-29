HSE Manager Wells, North Sea

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



As one of the largest oil and gas producers in the UK, we intend to continue investing in North Sea oil and gas while driving down operational emissions. We’re also in action on a range of lower carbon energy investments to help the UK reach its net-zero targets.

The investment in Oil and Gas in the North Sea requires a significant amount of wells activity. This will include wells associated with new projects, infill opportunities on existing fields and well interventions to repair well stock or enhance production. Safe and compliant operations is core to this.

The role of the HSE&C Manager, Wells North Sea is to support the delivery of all well activity in the North Sea. The role will support the wells leadership in all aspects of HSE&C relating to the planning and execution of activity. Contractor safety management is a key area of delivery. They work with the contract leaders to hold contractors accountable for delivery of HSE&C performance and provide coaching/support where required.

The HSE&C Manager will partner with the regional HSE&C manager to integrates HSE&C delivery on a regional basis, leveraging regional support for areas such as Health, Environmental and Incident Investigation. They will work closely with a central North Sea Environment and Social Performance (E&S) to verify that they have the resources to meet the needs of the well activity set and that all regulatory requirements associated with the well operations are met.

The role will also be a member of the HSE&C Projects, Wells and Sub-Surface Leadership Teams to share best practise, develop talent across the discipline and work strategically on subjects of mutual value.

Deliver HSE&C activities to support safe and compliant well operations

Provide clear direction and prioritisation on HSE&C risk and objectives and deploy resource from within the team to support the Wells Teams

Accountable for development and implementation of the North Sea Wells specific HSE&C plan, based on the Global Wells plan, and its integration and alignment into regional HSE&C plan

Drive implementation of the Wells sustainability aims in the wells team.

Build and maintain local business and external relationships to achieve bp’s HSE&C goals

Deliver the North Sea Wells SORC and owns Wells Safety meetings.

Lead a team of 3 individuals - Identify resourcing needs for future activity and responsible for staff development within the team.

Provide pro-active and visible HSE&C leadership to Wells Teams

Embed the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework, ensuring HSE&C risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Support Wells Leadership with Incident Investigation and subsequent learning process.

Lead HSE&C performance management, advising on emerging risks and improvement opportunities.

Primary collaborator with regional HSE&C team

Raise urgent requests for support to other supporting functions of the HSE&C organisation

Deep technical expertise in an area of HSE&C or Operations, including site experience

Knowledge of well operations and the associated risks

Ability to think strategically and develop tactical HSE&C plans that deliver strategic goals

Demonstrated ability to influence line organisations and drive strong safety culture. Skilled in listening of other collaborators, developing relationships and holding the line, where required.

Comfortable drawing insights from data and turning them into actions by priority

Track record of working with contractors to influence performance and outcomes of a safe working site

Ability to coach and develop HSE&C professionals and build the skills

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



