HSE Operations Manager

Are you a dynamic leader with a passion for operational excellence and a dedication to ensuring a safe work environment? Join the bpx HSE Leadership Team as our Head of HSE Processes and make a profound impact on the success of bpx Energy. In this role, you will provide visionary leadership, drive risk-based decisions, and support critical projects. Lead a team of talented professionals responsible for investigation, learning, standards, and competency programs. We're seeking a candidate with a diverse background, a proven track record in process-driven initiatives, and the ability to foster collaboration across stakeholders. About bpx Energy: BPX Energy, a major natural gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Key Accountabilities:

Lead investigations, learning, standards, and competency initiatives to drive continuous improvement.

Support value engineering, risk management, and quality management through standardization and learning programs.

Optimize HSE processes for efficiency, value, and quality enhancement.

Utilize data-driven insights to systematize Environmental, Health, Safety, Integrity & Learning data.

Implement interactive/immersive learning programs for timely and effective training.

Oversee field competency assessments to deliver exceptional HSE and technical competency programs.

Ensure compliance and best practices by managing bpx company policies.

Foster a strong safety culture through impactful HSE communications in collaboration with stakeholders.

Drive innovation and embrace change through leading special projects such as the HSE Community of Practice, deviation management, and the bpx Operating Management System (OMS).

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor's degree in engineering or a related field.

Minimum of 15 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, with a focus on operational excellence.

Proven project management skills and analytical thinking to achieve results.

Meticulous attention to detail, diligence, and commitment to bp's Values and Behaviours.

Expertise in risk assessment, investigations, quality audits, and root cause failure analysis.

Strong supervisory experience, including contractor management and employee engagement.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, promoting effective decision-making.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $169,000-$293,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



