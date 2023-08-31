HSE Project and Performance Advisor

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.
Entity:Trading & Shipping
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The primary objective is to make the T&S HSE organisation more effective, including performance management of the HSE leadership team. This will involve partnering with the respective leadership team and establishing relationships across all levels of the organisation.
To enable the efficient running of the T&S HSE organisation, the Business Advisor will demonstrate the ability to perform a wide variety of duties, work well with others, prioritise work and deliver tasks in an accurate, high quality and timely manner.
Own key projects through the design and delivery ensuring leadership accountability within HSE and key partners external to HSE.
Projects for 12-18 months include:
This will be a great opportunity to gain experience at the LT level of HSE and broaden your network and experience across T&S in prep for senior leadership type roles.
Key Accountabilities
Performance Management:
Partnership:
Strategy:
Essential Experience
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.