HSE Project and Performance Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

The primary objective is to make the T&S HSE organisation more effective, including performance management of the HSE leadership team. This will involve partnering with the respective leadership team and establishing relationships across all levels of the organisation.

To enable the efficient running of the T&S HSE organisation, the Business Advisor will demonstrate the ability to perform a wide variety of duties, work well with others, prioritise work and deliver tasks in an accurate, high quality and timely manner.

Own key projects through the design and delivery ensuring leadership accountability within HSE and key partners external to HSE.

Projects for 12-18 months include:

Communications plan and delivery

Performance metrics/management or Trading HSE (Scorecard) & performance against strategy delivery

Trading HSE advisor network

Contractor strategy for HSE 3rd party assessors

Capability management programme/processes for HSE advisors

HARP

This will be a great opportunity to gain experience at the LT level of HSE and broaden your network and experience across T&S in prep for senior leadership type roles.

Key Accountabilities

Performance Management:

Support the VP in the overall management and performance of HSE, whilst anticipating, responding and integrating input and direction to functional activities

Performance and budget management and reporting

Facilitating quarterly leadership team meetings including but not limited to managing agenda, pre-reads and follow up on action plans

Provide the VP with insights, feedback, pulse and analysis of the HSE team performance to drive continuous improvement and alignment

Partnership:

Partner with the leadership team to communicate and enable the performance management of the organisation, including All Hands meetings, Performance Reviews, Leadership Team (LT) meeting and events, including the development of materials and agenda

Support with the planning and management of the HSE yearly plan of meetings, events and visits aligning with ISC activity and priorities

Manage core collaborate with other functional groups. other BP businesses, and strategic relationships with external counterparties

Strategy:

Own the HSE strategy and communication plans for execution across T&S global businesses

Resource Optimisation – Co-ordinate HSE portfolio management and growth strategy. Identify priorities and manage resource allocation and optimisation[TV2]

Lead or contribute to specific projects and/or any major events as required

Essential Experience

Experience of program and performance management, inspiring change and navigating complexity

Excellent organisational skills, ability to implement, lead and drive initiatives that add real value

Ability to quickly build and sustain deep networks –with peers, with broader organisation etc

Excellent and intuitive communications skills - written and verbal

Good partner engagement, relationship management and influencing skills

Proven ability to work in a fast-paced and complex environment requiring strong planning and prioritisation skills.

Performance oriented and a self-starter.

Good facilitation and listening skills.

Ability to manage budgets, planning and performance metrics (MI).

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

