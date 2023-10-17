HS&E Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

chipping in to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Responsible for providing advice, support and mentor regarding HS&E related matters based on sophisticated technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

Key Accountabilities

Developing and implementing HSE strategies, policies, and procedures to maintain compliance with relevant regulations and industry standards

Facility Security Officer (FSO) and supervise site security contractors

Leading HSE programs including contractor management

Accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities supporting safe, and reliable operations and activities

Building and maintaining relevant HSE policies, procedures, and guidelines in accordance with local, regional, and international regulations and standards; leads local business HSE&C performance management

Providing clear mentorship on identification and subsequent management of HSE&C risks.

Engaging with project teams to ensure HSE considerations are coordinated into project planning, design, construction, and operations; this includes compliance with HSE requirements

Embedding the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE&C risks and barriers strengths are verified

Collaborating with teams to drive safety in design and establish a strong safety environment in construction activities and operations

Working with relevant partners, including customers, regulatory bodies, local communities, and contractors, to promote safety and environmental stewardship

Responsible to the Plant Manager for the conformance and compliance of the Site CoW Program

Advises and influences Site Leadership Team to deliver and continuously improve CoW related performance for their area of responsibility.

Takes direction from the Regional CoW Advisor improvements to CoW program and performance for the Site

Develops and reports against Site CoW program metrics and Site conformance plans

Responsible for all aspects of the Site CoW program including routine and non-routine applications

Accountable for deploying the annual CoW training plan, including delivery of internally and externally provided trainings, to embed a deep understanding of Cow

Advises Site Leadership Team on CoW organizational and resource planning for their area of responsibility

Assesses CoW competencies using a formal process for all Site workforce who fulfill a CoW role.

Finds opportunities for continuous improvement in the application of CoW and develops and leads action plans to close

Builds enduring CoW capabilities with all workforce

Essential Education

Degree in health and safety or equivalent degree or equivalent years of experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

TWIC required

Occupational Health and Safety degree equivalent degree

Understanding of OSHA requirements

Understanding of Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) requirements

Coaching skills

Extensive experience (10+ years) in HSE, preferably in development or project roles demonstrating strong safety, mentoring skills with knowledge of HSE, CCM ER and regulatory systems, standards and policy

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make sound decisions in fast paced situations

Significant experience in Control of Work/Permit to Work - either in implementation or use

Understanding of and experience in HSSE within a brand marketing business operating an integrated supply chain, including:

Proven track record to think and act both operationally and strategically

Ability and track record of engaging at regional levels of the organisation and successfully building trust, support and commitment

Experience and track record of working as part of international leadership team/s

Experience of working within a highly matrixed

Environment

Experience in manufacturing and or lubrications chemical plant

Desirable Criteria

ASP

CSP

HSSE manufacturing experience

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.