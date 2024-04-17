This role is not eligible for relocation

Wij zijn een internationale energieorganisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden.

Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil maken? Ga dan de uitdaging aan door op deze leidinggevende rol in de site project departement te solliciteren die met vele projecten deze transitie gaat realiseren in de functie: HSE Supervisor Je bewaakt activiteiten op het gebied van gezondheid, welzijn, milieu en kwaliteit. Daarnaast geef je specialistische ondersteuning en coaching op HSE-gebied aan de uitvoeringsorganisatie. Je bent verantwoordelijk voor de HSE-supervisie op al het uitvoerend werk. Start bij ons als HSE Supervisor en maak een verschil door: Te adviseren en beïnvloeden van zowel de betrokken bp interne uitvoeringsorganisatie als de contractor met betrekking op bp HSE standaarden, doelstellingen en te volgen praktische strategieën;

Aansturen van HSE Supervisors aannemers, zodat een uniforme raffinaderij HSE interpretatie en uitvoering verkregen wordt;

Deelname aan voorbereiding, kick-off, mobilisatie en program meetings en zeker stellen dat HSE zaken daar tijdig en correct volgens bp HSE plan behandeld worden;

Je hebt een actieve rol bij het ontwikkelen en implementeren van risk based procedures;

Je zorgt voor signaleren van trends, analyseren van incidenten tijdens uitvoering en daaruit voortvloeiende tijdige advisering omtrent eventuele noodzakelijke bijsturing door het lijnmanagement;

Ondersteunen en coachen brand/veiligheidswachten; Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende: MBO niv 4 opleiding in technische richting of gelijkwaardig aangevuld met diploma MVK (middelbaar veiligheidskunde);

Kennis van relevante wet- en regelgeving;

Zich thuis voelen in multinationaal bedrijf met een horizontale matrix site organisatie en internationale centrale kennis centers.

Affiniteit hebben met de energie transitie en net zero doelen van bp.

Stressbestendig en goed kunnen presteren onder druk.

In het bezit van een VCA-VOL;

Kennis van Nederlandse en Engelse taal in woord en geschrift;



