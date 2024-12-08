This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

The Health Safety Environment trainer (HSE) provides advice and counseling about regulatory compliance with safety, health and environmental laws, codes, regulations, standards, and the related bp requirements

Job Responsibilities

Delivers and facilitates structured safety and regulatory training and development programs and initiatives in support of the HSE training plan and objectives for external contractors.

Updates materials as dictated by changes in regulations and/or programs and in consultation with HSE team

Provides coaching, reinforcement of safety policy and procedures in cooperation with HSE

Performs administrative duties to track completion of training, scheduling of classes and resources, compile and prepare statistical information on training program status

Ensure the delivery of high quality, innovative and engaging control of work certified courses that meet all required aspects of the employees learning needs

Ensure bp HSE standards and processes are embedded into the training plans

Maintain accurate and timely training records and reports through strong alignment and engagement with relevant internal stakeholders

Maintain technical excellence levels for HSE training material

Qualifications

Qualifications for a job description may include education, certification, and experience.

Licensing or Certifications for HSE trainer

List any licenses or certifications required by the position: NEBOSH

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills

​

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.