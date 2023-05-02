Site traffic information and cookies

HSE & C Coördinator Oil Movement Operations

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort - Rotterdam - Refinery
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144805BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

n/a: internal vacancy

Grade I
Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

