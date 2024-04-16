HSE&C Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Provides HSE&C (Logistics and Workplace Services) support to regional activities including logistics, procurement and workplace services safety related matters based on deep technical expertise. Supports the use of bp’s operating management systems, contributes to strategic development and to drive safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.

Coaches Operations Leads on the establishment and implementation of safety programmes with contractors, develops regional or issues specific campaigns and initiatives to improve personal and process safety to drive safety leadership behaviours and deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations! Responsible to provide a more specialized level of technical advice to aspects of offshore/onshore activities which require additional support e.g. identification of emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, compliance with relevant safety policies and procedures, incident investigation, human performance.



Key Accountabilities:

Consults/coaches the Logistics Operations leads concerning safety and health procedures/programmes, hazard identification, and training as appropriate to stimulate H&S awareness and continuous improvement throughout Logistics Operations

Develops insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, contractor self-verification and other findings to advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities regarding HSE&C performance and provide direction to improve Logistics HSE&C performance.

Provides HSE&C Oversight of Workplace Services Vested Partner to ensure HSE&C best practices are followed at bpTT occupied sites and regulatory compliance is maintained.

Provides HSE&C technical expertise to Logistics team with regards to HSE and regulatory requirements such as risk management procedure, incident notification, reporting and investigation procedure.

Works with logistics teams to implement BP practices and procedures to systematically identify and assess specific operations health, industrial hygiene, safety, security, and environmental hazards (as applicable) and mitigate risks

Leads the development and review of Bridging documents, HSE Plans, and Contractor Self-Verification and Oversight plans for logistics PHCA contractors.

Supports the contractor management process by participating in contractor performance reviews and providing expertise advice for continuous improvement of contractor HSE performance.

Acts as technical lead for human performance (hp) for the region ensuring the communication, coaching, training of the bp hp principles and working to ensure these principles are embedded in all production operations and future projects.

Supports the implementation plan for the safety leadership principles in the region.

Undertakes region wide production health, safety and compliance audits, identifying gaps, creating gap closure plans and implementing solutions, and assists with incident investigations and risk assessments.

Conducts periodical trend analysis and develops insights from leading and lagging indicators (e.g. incidents, near misses, unsafe act/conditions, self-verification etc.) and other findings to advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities regarding safety and provides direction to improve site safety performance. This analysis will be used to support site based HSE meetings and programmes.

Leads and supports incident investigations.

Works with and supports wider HSE team in delivery of HSE&C regional strategy.



Essential Education:

Occupational Safety or Engineering degree

NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

8+ years experience - broad safety knowledge gained within safety or operating subject areas within an operating environment in Oil and Gas industry, preferably production.

Technical knowledge and experience in contractor management, hazard identification, risk assessment, and human performance principles, HSE assurance & self-verification

Strong understanding and working knowledge of HSSE policies, procedures, standards, and practices (i.e., legislation, regulation and data management) and delivery of safety programmes.

Advanced English.



Desirable Criteria:

Resourceful Incident Investigator

Human Performance Champion

Collaborative and team-oriented i.e. building positive relationships and connections with key collaborators in line and central organizations.

Proven experience in influencing and mentoring operational leaders

Ability to communicate effectively and develop concise and fit-for-purpose presentations and materials.

Understanding of operational management systems and the continuous improvement methodology.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.