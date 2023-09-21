HSE&C Advisor - Wells GoM

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As the HSE&C Advisor, you will be responsible for supporting the business through providing advice on safety aspects of activities using sound technical capabilities. You will help to identify emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety policies and procedures and contributing to campaigns and initiatives to improve process safety with the aim of reducing operational risk.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Partner with the onshore/offshore operations and engineering teams in managing HSE&C risks and driving performance improvement.

Collaborate with Sr. HSE Advisor, Offshore/Onshore contractor HSE.

Collaborate with Regulatory Advisor, Ops, Engineering, as appropriate to manage HSE&C risks and deliver insights and manage barriers as required.

To engage, understand and meet HSE&C needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day operations.

Work closely with all contractors and service partners to assure that contractor management satisfactorily address all safety issues and risks associated with wells operations.

Maintain a good awareness of the risk profile for the projects and wells operations by evaluating workplace / operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.

Recognize and role model HSE&C leadership behaviors, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the bp Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviors, ethics and compliance.

Carry out HSE&C site visits, as required, ensuring the frequency of visits reflect ongoing wells operations activities.

Provide guidance and advice to the workforce concerning HSE&C procedures / programmers, hazard identification, and promotional activities.

Support wells operations leadership to assure that all HSE risks associated with Wells Operation on site are adequately identified and addressed;

Conduct and support HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Embed the incident investigation process, participate in investigations to determine causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations. Integrate Human Factors analysis as required.

Reports on HSE&C metrics and supports the management of the process to develop insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings.

Advises on emerging risks and HSE&C improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve the HSE&C performance.

Supports the well operations team to develop and implement emergency response plans related to project / operations activity.

Close out reporting of documentation and data at close of project, as required.

Essential Experience and Education

5-10 years of relevant experience

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent work experience and NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent experience

Why Join Us?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

