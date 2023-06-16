HSE&C Advisor - Wells North Sea

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the business through providing advice on safety aspects of activities using sound technical capabilities, helping to identify emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety policies and procedures and contributing to campaigns and initiatives to improve process safety with the aim of reducing operational risk.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Accountabilities and Responsibilities:

Partner with the line in handling risks and driving performance improvement. To engage, understand and meet customer needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day operations.

Lead and support the implementation of the HSE&C requirements to achieve HSE&C performance improvement in line with business strategy. L2 RR review an update + support RNPE process with Barrier Health Team. SV&O support to WSL/WSUP and RCC, i.e. execute the identified SV&O checklists for the different Bowties. Liase with PSCM and Contractor Safety Management Team for PHCA contract related tasks, incl. support w/ SMS Bridging Documentation. Lead SORC with the support of Barrier Engineer Lead and support other meetings – AARs, IRBs, Rig Contractor Safety Meetings etc.

Deliver the HSE&C expectations in support of HSE&C Manager.

Work closely with all contractors and service partners to assure that contractor management satisfactorily address all safety issues and risks associated with wells operations.

Responsible for maintaining a good awareness of the risk profile for the projects and wells operations by evaluating workplace / operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.

Acts as a role model for HSE&C, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.

Carry out regular site HSE visits ensuring the frequency of visits reflect ongoing wells operations activities.

Provides guidance and advice to the workforce concerning HSE&C procedures / programmes, hazard identification and promotional activities.

Mentor & support projects and wells operations leadership to assure that all HSE risks associated with Wells Operation on site are adequately identified and addressed.

Embed the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Embeds the incident investigation process, lead and participate in investigations to determine causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations.

Reports on HSE&C metrics and supports the management of the process to develop insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings.

Advises on emerging risks and HSE&C improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve the HSE&C performance.

Supports the projects and well operations team to develop and implement emergency response plans related to project / operations activity.

Education:

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience and NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent experience.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, HSE, HSSE auditing and self-verification, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Large scale evacuation, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Safety Management, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.