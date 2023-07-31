HSEC Coordinator Operations

This role is not eligible for relocation

Grade I: Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

Voor onze afdeling Operations, die zich bezig houdt met het opereren, beheren en operationeel houden van de installaties voor de verwerking van ruwe olie tot half- en eindproducten, zijn wij binnen de proces units (CDU-FCCU assets) op zoek naar een fulltime

HSE&C Coördinator Operations - Proces Units

De HSE&C Coördinator bewaakt de activiteiten op het gebied van gezondheid, welzijn, proces- en persoonlijke veiligheid, milieu, kwaliteit en low carbon binnen de proces units. De HSE&C Coördinator rapporteert aan de Operations Superintendent (OSI) FCCU.

Wat ga jij doen?

Nauwe samenwerking met de HSEC Coördinator CDU/FCCU en HSEC centraal

Ochtend-meeting assets (alternerend voor CDU/FCCU)

Beheer HSEC procedures en OMS documenten in Operations

Systematische controle en frequente rapportage PBM gebruik shiften.

Reviewer rol bij eMoC’s (en waar van toepassing pre-/post-implement actiehouder)

Operations KPI's aanleveren

WIK-kaarten up to date houden

Zelfverificatie lopen

Bijdrage aan audits en inspecties, o.a. BRZO, ISO, group, DCMR en ISZW inspectie

Incident onderzoek (RCA-participatie/deelnemer onderzoeksteams/Human Factor -> lead rol voor interviews/onderzoeken binnen Operations)

Deelname maandelijks HSEC centraal overleg

Vervanging/waarneming van HSEC coordinator OM bij afwezigheid (en vice versa)

Indien noodzakelijk, deelnemen aan Hazop/Lopa studies voor de OM-asset;

Actieve rol bij het ontwikkelen en implementeren van risk based procedures;

Zorgdragen voor signaleren van trends, analyseren van incidenten tijdens uitvoering en daaruit voortvloeiende tijdige advisering omtrent eventuele noodzakelijke bijsturing door het lijnmanagement

Optreden als Lead bij onderzoek naar incidenten

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:

HBO werk- en denkniveau

Certificaat VCA VOL

Minimaal 4 jaar werkervaring in de petrochemische industrie en met voorkeur ervaring binnen operationele assets.

Kennis op het gebied van HSE, een diploma MVK/HVK is een pré

Kennis op het gebied van IRIS

Goede beheersing van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal

Wat breng jij mee?

Analytisch en probleemoplossend vermogen;

Goede communicatieve vaardigheden;

Overtuigingskracht;

Flexibiliteit

Innovatief

Aanvullende informatie:

Voor onze sollicitatieprocedure hanteren wij onze DE&I-policy. Werkzaamheden worden verricht in dagdienst, flexibel werken is in overleg mogelijk.

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire- en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden en ontplooiingsmogelijkhede. Een persoonlijke profielanalyse maakt deel uit van de selectieprocedure

Interesse?

Solliciteer via de button



