HSEC Coordinator Operations

HSE&C Coördinator Operations - Proces Units
De HSE&C Coördinator bewaakt de activiteiten op het gebied van gezondheid, welzijn, proces- en persoonlijke veiligheid, milieu, kwaliteit en low carbon binnen de proces units. De HSE&C Coördinator rapporteert aan de Operations Superintendent (OSI) FCCU.
Wat ga jij doen?
BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:
Wat breng jij mee?
Interesse?
Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Je kan ook altijd even contact opnemen met Mart Grootenboer, corporate recruiter - mart.grootenboer@bp.com of bel hem op: 06 - 51 76 96 33
Aanvullende informatie:
Voor onze sollicitatieprocedure hanteren wij onze DE&I-policy. Werkzaamheden worden verricht in dagdienst, flexibel werken is in overleg mogelijk.
BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire- en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden en ontplooiingsmogelijkhede. Een persoonlijke profielanalyse maakt deel uit van de selectieprocedure
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
