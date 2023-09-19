Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. HSEC Coordinator Operations

HSEC Coordinator Operations

HSEC Coordinator Operations

  • Location Netherlands - Europoort-Rotterdam
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ069097
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

HSSE Group


Job Summary:

Grade I

Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.


Job Description:

Voor onze afdeling Operations, die zich bezig houdt met het opereren, beheren en operationeel houden van de installaties voor de verwerking van ruwe olie tot half- en eindproducten, zijn wij binnen de proces units (CDU-FCCU assets) op zoek naar een fulltime

HSE&C Coördinator Operations - Proces Units

De HSE&C Coördinator bewaakt de activiteiten op het gebied van gezondheid, welzijn, proces- en persoonlijke veiligheid, milieu, kwaliteit en low carbon binnen de proces units. De HSE&C Coördinator rapporteert aan de Operations Superintendent (OSI) FCCU. 

Wat ga jij doen?

  • Nauwe samenwerking met de HSEC Coördinator CDU/FCCU en HSEC centraal
  • Ochtend-meeting assets (alternerend voor CDU/FCCU)
  • Beheer HSEC procedures en OMS documenten in Operations
  • Systematische controle en frequente rapportage PBM gebruik shiften.
  • Reviewer rol bij eMoC’s (en waar van toepassing pre-/post-implement actiehouder)
  • Operations KPI's aanleveren
  • WIK-kaarten up to date houden
  • Zelfverificatie lopen
  • Bijdrage aan audits en inspecties, o.a. BRZO, ISO, group, DCMR en ISZW inspectie
  • Incident onderzoek (RCA-participatie/deelnemer onderzoeksteams/Human Factor -> lead rol voor interviews/onderzoeken binnen Operations)
  • Deelname maandelijks HSEC centraal overleg
  • Vervanging/waarneming van  HSEC coordinator OM bij afwezigheid (en vice versa)
  • Indien noodzakelijk, deelnemen aan Hazop/Lopa studies voor de OM-asset;
  • Actieve rol bij het ontwikkelen en implementeren van risk based procedures;
  • Zorgdragen voor signaleren van trends, analyseren van incidenten tijdens uitvoering en daaruit voortvloeiende tijdige advisering omtrent eventuele noodzakelijke bijsturing door het lijnmanagement
  • Optreden als Lead bij onderzoek naar incidenten 

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:

  • HBO werk- en denkniveau 
  • Certificaat VCA VOL
  • Minimaal 4 jaar werkervaring in de petrochemische industrie en met voorkeur ervaring binnen operationele assets.
  • Kennis op het gebied van HSE, een diploma MVK/HVK is een pré
  • Kennis op het gebied van IRIS
  • Goede beheersing van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal 

Wat breng jij mee?

  • Analytisch en probleemoplossend vermogen;
  • Goede communicatieve vaardigheden;
  • Overtuigingskracht;
  • Flexibiliteit
  • Innovatief

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Je kan ook altijd even contact opnemen met Mart Grootenboer, corporate recruiter - mart.grootenboer@bp.com of bel hem op: 06 - 51 76 96 33

Aanvullende informatie:

Voor onze sollicitatieprocedure hanteren wij onze DE&I-policy. Werkzaamheden worden verricht in dagdienst, flexibel werken is in overleg mogelijk.

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire- en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden en ontplooiingsmogelijkhede. Een persoonlijke profielanalyse maakt deel uit van de selectieprocedure 


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp