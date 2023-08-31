HSE&C Environment, Social & Carbon (Early Careers) – Houston, TX

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting in the accurate and complete reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Grade JResponsible for supporting in the accurate and complete reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.



Job Description:

HSE & Carbon graduate (One HSE&C program)

The safety of our sites, the well-being of our people and our impact on the environment are absolutely fundamental to our business. These foundational principles are critical as we reimagine energy for people and our planet and work towards our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE and carbon) cares for and protects our people and planet from harm. HSE and carbon covers all businesses throughout bp from offshore production facilities, to wind and solar farms, global networks of retail sites, and many other exciting ventures. Our ambition is to lead by example in partnering with everyone to deliver solutions that reduce risk and eliminate harm.

The One-HSE&C program is 36-months in length and offers 2 18-months rotations. The first rotation will provide a broadening opportunity to build your foundational health, safety and environmental skills, in support for one of our operational sites, projects, or businesses. All this hands-on experience will be backed up by a program of structured learning, coaching from mentors and ongoing feedback and development. The second rotation may allow you to work in one of our global teams specializing and further developing your skills in sustainability, operational or process safety, or risk.

When you first join, you may focus on:

Working with teams to strengthen their safety culture

Making sure risk is systematically and proactively managed by ensuring alignment and compliance with policy, standards, regulations and statutory requirements.

Getting after our net zero, biodiversity, and sustainability aims

Looking for continuous improvement or long-term project opportunities across risk, HSE&C systems, and learning.

What does the future hold?

As your experience and capability develops, you may lead in the HSE agenda at one of our sites or have the chance to support our businesses worldwide in measuring and managing their environmental impact.

Alternatively, you could support the deployment of technology or pursue opportunities in a technical specialism such as atmospheric emissions, marine discharges, human performance, process safety, transport safety, or remediation. You could also take a leadership career path in a local or global business.

Are you ready to ignite your potential with bp?

Taking on the role of HSE&C Advisor means placing bp’s health, safety, environmental, and sustainability priorities at the center of your work. Alongside a degree in environmental sciences, environmental engineering, process safety engineering, occupational safety, sustainability management, or a related subject, you should have a passion for problem-solving, systems thinking, and a care for people and the planet.

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Bachelor's degree in environmental sciences, environmental engineering, process safety engineering, occupational safety, sustainability management, or a related subject, occupational health management, Industrial Hygiene or a related subject.

Due to the rotational nature of the program, you will need to be geographical mobile and willing to travel to any of our US offices or sites.

Graduation between Dec 2023-May 2024 or within last 3 years

Preferred Qualifications

Masters degree in related subject

Bachelor’s degree from an ABET Accredited program or other program that tracks towards Certified Safety Professional (CSP) or Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) designations.

Past co-op or internship experience in an industrial environment



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.