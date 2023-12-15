HSE&C GME & Industrial FTW Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

HSE&C GME & Industrial Flow to Work Manager will be responsible for managing a team to provide advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, managing self-verification activities and conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained. Leads HSE&C due diligences for new projects as needed.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Job Description:

Leads HSE&C specialised resource allocation of the “flow to work” team across the Castrol HSE&C globally to enable safe, compliant and reliable operations across Castrol.

Leads HSE&C due diligence for potential new Castrol investments.

Provides leadership, expertise and influence to ensure that HSE&C risks within the Performance Units (PUs) are identified, assessed and effectively managed, this covers all PU operations including sales, marketing for Chemical Managed Services (CMS), industrial and Global Marine Energy (GME) and Industrial lubricants.

Provides HSE&C support, and facilitates access to HSE&C expertise, to allow the PUs to effectively meet regulatory, HSE&C legislative and bp requirements wherever we operate.

Intervenes and escalates as appropriate to cause corrective action when HSE&C performance and/or OMS conformance is not at desired levels.

Embeds a culture of continuous improvement to deliver sustainable HSE&C performance improvement.

Leads the HSE&C community to drive consistency and a common approach across countries and operations where it adds value, ensures growth of HSE&C capability/talent and provide optimum performance in service of the HSE&C agenda.

As a member of the Castrol HSE&C LT contributes to the development of global HSE&C plans, policies and programmes.

Supports bp sustainability and carbon programs and targets within the PU as they develop

Leads the development and Implementation of Projects in the Castrol HSE&C function, ensuring timely delivery and resource management.

Member of Castrol HSE&C Leadership Team with responsibility for shaping global policy/programmes and for the development and maintenance of HSE&C functional capability.

Leads the implementation of the global HSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSE&C strategy within the PUs and ensures BP and Castrol HSE&C requirements are met.

Ensures the HSE&C strategy, policies and standards are understood and implemented as a joint accountability with the PU, to meet BP requirements in implementing OMS and that actions are closed out from OMS risk reviews, self-verification, audits, RCA investigations.

Proactively influences and directs the key leaders in the PU to ensure compliance with all applicable HSSE legislation and to ensure the consequences of non-compliance are understood.

Delivers appropriate training interventions within the PU to ensure the workforce are competent to deliver their HSE&C accountabilities

Ensures that HSE&C risks are incorporated into the decision making process with respect to new or non-routine business projects, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks

Proactively influences and directs PU leadership to ensure relevant HSE&C employee and stakeholder communications and awareness programmes for instance, driving safety, control of work (CoW), driving safety, human performance are delivered consistently across the business.

Education:

University degree (or equivalent work experience), preferably in a technical discipline.

Formal HSE qualification (e.g. NEBOSH Diploma) or graduate degree in HSE desirable

Experience:

Significant experience in HSE&C or Operational roles with substantial HSE&C accountabilities; asset operations and maintenance.

Skills & Competencies:

Deep HSE&C knowledge within an international brand marketing business environment, including knowledge of the external competitive environment. Strong generalist HSE&C background and experience; proven ability to think both operationally and strategically.

Proven record of program management skills

Working knowledge of Agile Tools and Techniques

Strong leadership management skillsets



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.