HSE&C Integration Manager

Responsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.



The purpose of this role is to enable HSE&C to deliver customer centric HSE&C business results through strategy, alignment, and deep integration by:

1. Drive the integration agenda within HSE&C and enable delivery of OMS 1.2: Operating strategy by supporting the HSEC Leadership team to integrate HSE&C activities into business strategies and improvement plans to deliver continuous risk reduction and performance improvement.

• Serve as the key integrator for the development and update of HSE&C strategy and 5-year delivery plan.

• Leverage interfaces within HSE&C and other key entities and business (e.g., bp solutions, transformation, P&C etc) support the development and implementation of BP and HSE&C strategy, aligned with aims and ambition.

• Support periodic reflections of HSE&C priorities & value streams with Businesses via the line facing roles within HSE&C - update the strategy for continuous risk reduction and performance improvement in response to changing business needs.

• Lead HSE&C on the agile journey to improve the impact on bp’s HSE&C performance.

2. Lead the process of impactful implementation of a prioritized set of central programs within HSE&C by:

• Support Product owners in the development of initiatives to align with bp OMS and the HSE&C strategy/ 5-year plan.

• Lead the HSE&C LT Integration forum to drive prioritisation or work, alignment, business engagement and value delivery.

• Support the relevant product owners in their journey of impactful implementation.

• Visualize and manage the performance management of these programs.

• Derive and monitor impact metrics to assess and support impactful implementation.

3. HSEC Performance management, in close collaboration with Finance (OMS 8.3):

• Provide support to HSE&C line facing roles to prepare for the Safety Operational Risk Committee and similar T3/ T4 leadership meetings.

• Oversee the HSE&C Central Budget (OMS 8.4).

• Optimize supporting processes (Budgeting, Time writing). Support the BRO community within HSE&C with capability development to help perform their BRO related responsibilities.

The successful candidate will have:

• A sound understanding and experience in application of OMS and other HSE&C key management processes in operating / distributed business entities, plus:

• Effective leader with shown success in strategic thinking.

• A track record as a team/squad leader, with ability to build high performing and collaborative teams applying agile techniques for work prioritisation.

• Ability to work autonomously in dynamic settings with Innovative & forward thinking driving consistent delivery.

• A practical understanding and experience of adding business value through performance management.

• Demonstrated proficiencies in business alignment, customer service, results orientation, conceptual thinking and analysis, interpersonal influence, effective communication, and teamwork.

• Ability to communicate and triage complex issues within systems and teams. • Ability to work with all levels of management and key collaborators.

• Proven track record to balance multiple projects and meet deadlines and working in ambiguity.

• Confidence to challenge leadership and self to be open to new ideas.

Desirable criteria:

• Experience working with different parts of the bp business and experience in adding value by leveraging integration between different business ways of working, goals, and needs.

• Experience with the development and delivery of high impact initiatives / programs for an entity.

• Experience with corporate governance processes, e.g., strategy development, preparation of governance meetings, Entity OPRs etc.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits.



