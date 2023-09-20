HSE&C Intern

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.



Job Description:

About the role:

This role involves conducting self-verification audits for effective implementation of bp's HSE&C systems, actively participating in incident investigations and providing guidance, coaching site personnel on HSE&C practices, collaborating with site leaders to raise awareness, coordinating responses to concerns, and analyzing metrics for improvements. It also encompasses legal compliance, water/waste management guidance, resolving occupational health issues, and assessing exposure data for reports.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct self-verification audits to verify effective implementation of bp HSE&C systems.

Actively participate in incident investigations and offer guidance to investigation leads and incident managers to ensure high-quality incident investigations.

Coach site workforce and leadership on bp HSE&C practices.

Collaborate with bp site leaders and contractors to enhance HSE&C awareness among site personnel.

Coordinate responses to HSE&C concerns identified in observations or incident reports.

Analyze HSE&C metrics, as well as findings from self-verifications, to recognize patterns, extract insights, and propose improvements.

Understand and communicate the requirements of current health, safety, and environment legislation applicable to bp operations.

Provide guidance for enhancing water and waste management on-site.

Collaborate with management to resolve occupational health issues.

Assess and analyze exposure data, summarize statistics, and compile reports.

Essential Education & Requirements:

Omani national.

Bachelor's degree (BA) in Health, Safety, Environment, Industrial Hygiene, Engineering, Science, Operations Management, Project Management or equivalent.

Minimum GPA of 2.8

Open for 2021,2022,2023 graduates



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.