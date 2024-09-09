HSE&C Intern

Job summary

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Delivers conformance with HSE&Carbon related bp Operating Management System (OMS) requirements and compliance with Oman Regulations, and international applicable requirements.

Drives continuous improvement in HSE performance at an operational site.

Drives safety culture improvement via a deep understanding of human performance, fostering a culture of care.

Provides challenge, coaching and support to site leadership team in support of continuous improvement in HSE performance.

Assesses the HSE performance of our operations through field inspections and self-verification.

Coaching the workforce in relation to safety and health procedures & programmes and relevant training as appropriate to stimulate health and safety awareness.

Provides advice to the production site team to support delivery of HSE plan deliverables.

Supports and coaches bp & contractor staff on site to encourage a ‘speak up’ culture and transparently report through participation in safety observations, near miss reporting and safety behaviour programmes.

Promotes workforce engagement including support to local safety representatives.

Actively participates in and contributes to site risk management activities including risk assessment, hazard identification, toolbox talks and inspection of HSE related equipment.

Conducts HSE and Operations self-verification activity and provides oversight of program.

Participate in conducting emergency response plan exercises, provide continuous improvement insights, and implementing learnings.

Conducts investigations into near misses and incidents using the appropriate tool (5 Whys, Logic Tree), including Human Factors Analysis.

Supports regulator inspections and the maintenance of local Safety Cases or equivalent regulatory documentation.

Supports activities to improve environmental performance on site including, a) Identification of GHG real sustainable reductions b) Management of waste in accordance with local regulations c) Management of air & water emissions in accordance with local regulations



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



