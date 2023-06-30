HSE&C Lead ASPAC

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

Customers & Products



HSSE Group



Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help

Accountabilities

As a member of the bp pulse HSE team in AsPac region, provide HSE support to the pulse businesses in the region to ensure safe and reliable operations across business development, project execution and operations. This includes:

Facilitate HSSE risk assessment for the business development projects and existing operations. Ensure the emerging and existing risks are clearly understood by the business stakeholders.

Manage bp and NOJV HSE risk process, including risk assessment, mitigation, reporting, endorsement and barrier assurance.

Develop and implement local HSE processes and associated tools to enable the business teams to own and manage the HSE risks in a systematic way.

Contribute to the development and implementation of local HSE strategy, Annual Operating Plan and HSE programmes.

Deliver day to day HSE support to business teams. As a local SME on HSE, provide advices, problem solution and support the business on:

Control of Work/construction safety

Contractor Management

HSE capability development

Compliance, self-verification and assurance

Incident management, Investigations and Learning

Preparation for emergency response and crisis management

As a culture ambassador, promote safety culture in the organization

Manage and handle local HSE performance reporting systems and data.

Provide advices to businesses on applicable HSE related legal requirements. Provide advices to business on bp internal requirements, best practices and HSE learning

Provide input to the development of global systems, standards and programmes based on local business context

Support HSE initiatives/programmes in bp China when needed.

The role reports into the bp pulse HSE&C Manager，AsPac and will have close working relationships with the business and functional teams in AsPac, the central HSE&C team, other integrators (Security and CCM) as well as the bp HSE community in China.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in safety, Technical/Engineering or related field

Certified Safety Professional preferred

5+ years’ experience in HSSE, engineering, project management or operational roles

Good knowledge of risk and safety process and management systems

Experience working on OMS or other recognized HSE Management systems

Strong networking, facilitation and influencing skills desired

Fluent in English and Mandarin speaking



Travel Requirement

