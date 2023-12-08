HSE&C Lead Advisor, Global Projects

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for providing advice, support, and coaching regarding HS&E-related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Responsible for providing safety technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of safety policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and efficiently delivered across the projects. The HSE lead handles the delivery of Safety, Regulatory Compliance and Environment support for the Decommissioning Unit via the flow to work resource model and via 3rd party contractors/consultants.

Supports the Global Projects Safety Discipline Lead in the setting the strategic direction for Projects on Safety and establish and implement Safety plans, CoW, procedures and systems to provide support to the line, business strategy and HSE policy expectation.

The Decommissioning HSE lead reports directly to the Safety Discipline Lead within the Global Projects Central HSE&C team. The Decommissioning HSE&C Lead is deployed to the Decommissioning Unit supporting the Unit Leader and Squad Leaders, and provides HSE&C expertise in delivery of HSE&C activities, maintaining compliance with local legislation and company policy & safety management system.

The ideal candidate will lead HSEC activity flow to decommissioning projects, through ownership of HSEC plan elements utilising agile techniques to handle and communicate progress. They will lead bp safety campaigns and initiatives to drive improvements in Safety Leadership to reduce risk!

Generic project accountabilities

The role will be supporting the Decommissioning team, but will also support the Projects Safety Discipline lead to support delivery of safe, compliant and reliable operations across projects.

Develop and complete all the deliverables required for each Stage of the project as per Projects HSE&C Practices, and the Decommissioning common process (soon to be One Process).

Lead all HSE&C activities related and to move through each stage gate in a timely manner including PHSSER and all discipline reviews.

Monitor the implementation of the HSE&C Management Plan.

Participate in the Project Risk Assessments and Risk Reviews meeting to ensure HSE&C risks are assembled and ranked as per Risk Management procedures.

Embed the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Verify that the project aligns with applicable legal and regulatory requirements and conforms to BP HSE&C requirements.

Support bp’s Labor Rights and Modern Slavery as applicable to the project and its various stages

Supports project leader identify which sites require SSLs, coordinates appointment, and verifies proficiency, and connects with SSLs to support safety performance on site.

Develop project specific ERPs and lead collaboration with regional IMTs.

Support NOJV decommissioning lead providing HSE oversight of operator plans consistent with agreed key focus areas and influencing plan.

Supervise findings from within bp and wider decommissioning industry for application in bp operated decommissioning projects.

Contractor facing

Provide HSE discipline support to RFP process including defining contractual requirements, evaluation, and support contractor mobilisation.

Review Contractors HSE&C Plan, Contractor Self-Verification and Emergency Response Plan to verify conformance with BP requirements.

Monitor the implementation of the Contractors SV&O Management Plan.

Participate in Contractors PRM as requested and provide technical HSE&C support for contractor HSE&C improvements.

Verify the Contractor insights from safety metrics analysis and self-verification findings advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve site safety performance.

Regulatory

Leads the development and submission of Decommissioning Programmes and the collaborator engagement associated with DP approvals. Furthermore, be responsible for the environmental studies and requirements of Decommissioning Programmes. Should be able to handle the environmental support from specialist environmental consultants and lead delivery of regulatory permits, authorisations, consents.

Education:

A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma (or equivalent), or IOHA accreditation (or equivalent)

Experience and Job Requirements:

Expertise in general HSE and contractor management safety.

Able to translate technical skills into pragmatic advice and support.

Team management and collaborator management experience.

Ability to Lead audit of Safety Management Systems.

Project management & squad leading experience.

Development of procedures/guides/practices.

Development of training & proficiency processes.

Ability to provide in-depth gap and trend analyses.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



