HSE&C Lead Advisor - bp Pulse US

Job summary

Responsible for co-ordinating activities of a team to provide advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

Customers & Products



HSSE Group



The HSE&C Lead Advisor is responsible for the overall HSE&C agenda in support of managing safety and operational risks across bp Pulse USA region. This includes supporting the business growth activities of Amply. This role is also the primary interface on HSE related matters with Amply leadership and bp Pulse Global HSE&C team. This includes providing coaching and SME support to the Amply Operations and bp Pulse HSE&C teams. As a member of the bp pulse global HSE&C team, this role is responsible for influencing the development of global HSE&C standards, system, and programs by providing local input.

Develop and implement local strategy and Annual Operating Plan on HSE&C for the US business including Amply.

Ensure the safety and operational risks associated with the existing businesses and growth opportunities are clearly understood and managed within the regional organization

Lead HSE efforts in supporting business growth agenda in the region. For new projects, this includes assessing known and planned HSE risks and barrier strength and providing HSE assurance.

Based on bp Pulse global Operating Management System (OMS), develop, and implement local HSE systems and programmes to ensure that the bp pulse business operations are safe, responsible, and reliable with the clear goal of zero accidents, no harm to people or environment.

Provide support for all Health, Safety and Environment related legal requirements to ensure legal compliance across the different business models. Provide mentorship to business on applicable health and safety rules, regulations, policies, and procedures.

Provide input to the development of global systems, standards and programmes based on local business context, then develop local programmes to implement them in a fit-for-purpose manner.

As the local SME on HSE, support the businesses on:

Control of Work,

Incident management, Investigations and Organisational Learning

Contractor Management (end to end process)

OMS, and the risk process including Performance Improvement Cycles (PIC) and management performance reviews

Compliance, Self-verification and Assurance

Construction Regulations

Supervise and manage local HSE performance. Suggest trends/recognition/intervention when appropriate.

Foster HSE organizational learning. Develop HSE capability in the region.

Influence VP level discussions on the development of project risk business models and execution of HSSE improvement plans.

Provide expertise value adding HSE&C leadership with key partners, including but not limited to Business Group & Integrator SVP’s/VP’s and external agencies (e.g., Govt, NGO, local authorities) who are pertinent to new and existing business models as well as advancing future mobility solutions technology.

Mentor regional bp pulse execution teams to ensure proficiency around key HSE risks, global safety and operational management, safety leadership culture, human performance.

Bachelors Degree in Safety, Technical/Engineering / related field or equivalent experience

5+ years’ experience in project HSSE, process safety, construction, or operational roles

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience developing Safety Management Systems and Self-verification processes

Experience in leadership and working in roles providing support across a diverse range of activities to several different collaborators

Strong networking, facilitation and influencing skills required

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.