HSE&C Lead Advisor - bp Pulse US

Responsible for co-ordinating activities of a team to provide advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.
The HSE&C Lead Advisor is responsible for the overall HSE&C agenda in support of managing safety and operational risks across bp Pulse USA region. This includes supporting the business growth activities of Amply. This role is also the primary interface on HSE related matters with Amply leadership and bp Pulse Global HSE&C team. This includes providing coaching and SME support to the Amply Operations and bp Pulse HSE&C teams. As a member of the bp pulse global HSE&C team, this role is responsible for influencing the development of global HSE&C standards, system, and programs by providing local input.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
