HSE&C Manager - AsPac

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.Job Purpose:Provides leadership, expertise and influence to enable the HSE&C risks within the Performance Unit (PU) to be identified, assessed and effectively managed – this covers all PU operations including sales, marketing, logistics, plant and facility/office operations.Provides HSE&C support, and facilitates access to HSE&C expertise, to allow the PU to effectively meet HSE&C regulatory, legislative and bp requirements wherever we operate.Intervenes and escalates as appropriate to take corrective action when HSE&C performance and/or Operating Management System (OMS) conformance is not at desired levels.Embeds a culture of continuous improvement to deliver sustainable HSE&C performance improvement.Leads the HSE&C community to drive consistency and a common approach across countries and operations where it adds value, builds HSE&C enduring capability/talent to provide optimum performance in service of the HSE&C strategy.As a member of the Castrol HS&CE LT contributes to the development of global HSE&C plans, policies and programmes.Supports bp sustainability and carbon programs and targets within the PU as they develop.Job Purpose:• Provides leadership, expertise and influence to enable the HSE&C risks within the Performance Unit (PU) to be identified, assessed and effectively managed – this covers all PU operations including sales, marketing, logistics, plant and facility/office operations.• Provides leadership, expertise and influence to enable the HSE&C risks within the Performance Unit (PU) to be identified, assessed and effectively managed – this covers all PU operations including sales, marketing, logistics, plant and facility/office operations.• Provides HSE&C support, and facilitates access to HSE&C expertise, to allow the PU to effectively meet HSE&C regulatory, legislative and bp requirements wherever we operate.• Intervenes and escalates as appropriate to take corrective action when HSE&C performance and/or Operating Management System (OMS) conformance is not at desired levels.• Embeds a culture of continuous improvement to deliver sustainable HSE&C performance improvement.• Leads the HSE&C community to drive consistency and a common approach across countries and operations where it adds value, builds HSE&C enduring capability/talent to provide optimum performance in service of the HSE&C strategy.• As a member of the Castrol HS&CE LT contributes to the development of global HSE&C plans, policies and programmes.• Supports bp sustainability and carbon programs and targets within the PU as they develop.



Job Description:

Oversees HSE&C for all operating activity and manages a team of HSE&C Advisors.

Member of Castrol HSE&C Leadership Team (LT) with responsibility for shaping global policy/programmes and for the development and maintenance of HSE&C functional capability.

Leads the implementation of the global HSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSE&C strategy within the PU and ensures bp and Castrol HSE&C requirements are met.

Enables and verifies that HSE&C strategy, policies and standards are understood and implemented as a joint accountability with the PU, to meet BP requirements in implementing OMS and that actions are closed out from OMS risk reviews, self-verification, audits, RCA investigations.

Proactively influences and directs the key leaders in the PU to ensure compliance with all applicable HSE&C legislation is understood and met.

Coaches leaders to ensure they have the competence to fulfil their HSE&C accountabilities and to provide leadership to operations in HSE&C

Delivers appropriate training interventions within the PU to ensure the workforce are competent to deliver their HSE&C accountabilities.

Oversees that HSE&C risks are incorporated into the decision making process with respect to new or non-routine business projects, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks

Enables leadership implement the HSE&C systems, processes and tools necessary to ensure delivery of OMS, HSE&C policies and standards, GDPs (e.g. Risk, CoW, C&CM)

Proactively influences and directs PU leadership to ensure relevant HSE&C employee and stakeholder communications and awareness programmes (e.g. Driving Safety, Control of Work (CoW), Travel Safety) are delivered in the PU

Leads key HSE&C processes including Risk Assessment, Incident Classification, Notification and Investigation to meet regulatory and BP requirements.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

University degree (or equivalent work experience), preferably in a technical discipline. Formal HSE&C qualification (e.g. NEBOSH Diploma) or graduate degree in HSE&C desirable

Experience

Significant experience in HSE&C or Operational roles with substantial HSE&C accountabilities; asset operations and maintenance.

Proven experience in leading and developing a high performing team

Skills & Competencies

Deep HSE&C knowledge within an international business environment, strong HSE&C and operational background including knowledge of plant operational and technical environments; proven ability to think both operationally and strategically.

Strong Influencing and people management skills



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.