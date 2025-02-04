HSE&C Manager Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to drive HSE&C excellence? We have a fantastic opportunity for an experienced HSE&C professional to join our team at Castrol.

This role offers an exciting opportunity to provide leadership, expertise, and influence in managing Health, Safety, Environment, and Carbon (HSE&C) risks across the Europe Performing Unit (PU).

You’ll play a key role in identifying, assessing, and managing HSE&C risks, ensuring all PU operations meet BP’s regulatory, legislative, and compliance standards.

When performance doesn’t meet expectations, you’ll step in to drive corrective action and ensure adherence to the Operating Management System (OMS).

As a champion of HSE&C culture, you'll instil a mentality of continuous improvement and sustainable performance across the PU.

By building lasting HSE&C capabilities, you’ll help deliver on the global HSE&C plan and contribute to shaping the HSE&C strategy, policies, and programmes as part of the Castrol HSE&C Leadership Team.

You’ll also be instrumental in advancing BP’s sustainability and carbon goals, supporting a greener, safer future for all.

Key Accountabilities!

Oversees HSE&C for all operating activity within the PU.

Member of Castrol’s HSE&C LT with responsibility for shaping global HSE&C policies and programmes and for building enduring capability in HSE&C across the business.

Leads the implementation of the global HSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSE&C strategy within the PU and ensures bp’s and Castrol’s HSE&C requirements are met.

Ensures the HSE&C strategy, policies and standards are understood and implemented as a joint accountability with the PU.

Enables and promotes HSE&C discipline delivering strong risk barriers, high quality incident investigations and meeting all relevant HSE&C regulatory compliance.

Proactively influences and directs the key leaders in the PU to ensure compliance with all applicable HSE&C legislation and to ensure the consequences of non-compliance are understood.

Coaches leaders to ensure they have the competence to fulfil their HSE&C accountabilities

Delivers appropriate training interventions within the PU to ensure the workforce are competent to deliver their HSE&C accountabilities

Responsible for the HSE&C risks to be incorporated into the decision making process with respect to new or non-routine business projects, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks

Ensures leadership implement the HSE&C systems, processes and tools necessary to ensure delivery of OMS, HSE&C policies and standards, Group Defined Practices (GDPs), for instance Control of Work (CoW), risk management, personal safety, and process safety

Proactively influences and directs PU leadership to ensure relevant HSE&C employee and partner communications and awareness programmes for instance in driving safety, control of work, and travel safety are delivered in the PU consistently.

Leads key HSE&C processes including risk management, risk assessment, incident classification, notification and investigation to meet regulatory and bp’s requirements.

Member of Europe PU Leadership team.

What do you need to succeed in this role?

Education

University degree (or equivalent work experience), preferably in a technical subject area. Formal HSE&C qualification (e.g. NEBOSH Diploma) or graduate degree in HSE&C desirable

Essential Skills &Experience

Significant experience in HSE&C or Operational roles with substantial HSE&C accountabilities; asset operations and maintenance.

Proven experience in leading and developing a high performing team

Deep HSE&C knowledge within an international business environment, strong HSE&C and operational background including knowledge of plant operational and technical environments; proven ability to think both operationally and strategically.

Strong Influencing and people management skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply today!!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.