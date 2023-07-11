HSE&C Manager - India

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade F Responsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.



Job Description:

ROLE SYNOPSIS - The HSE&C Manager is responsible for leading and setting the strategic direction for Health, Safety, Environment as well as help deliver our Carbon aims. This will help establish and implement programs that support the Line to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations. You will have the great opportunity to contribute to the strategic development of the safety culture and support programs that drive safety leadership behaviors - this will allow the business to be informed and focused on operations managing safety and reducing risk. To support these goals, this role maintains the relevant HSE and regulatory compliance management systems.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES –

Lead the development and maintenance of the HSE strategy to achieve HSE performance improvement in line with business strategy and deliver the HSE Policy’s expectations

Lead as a role model for HSE, encouraging a strong speak up and safety culture, and lead the HSE team in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp Values and Behaviors, ethics and compliance, rules and processes whilst providing to the team performance management, technical development and coaching

Develop a team of HSE professionals to provide guidance and advice to the workforce concerning HSE procedures / programs, hazard identification and promotional activities to raise HSE awareness and understanding; review processes to verify that procedures accurately reflect good HSE working practices

Define and embed the incident investigation process to settle causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations; handle the response to HSE issues identified from investigations with the appropriate leaders so that learnings are embedded systematically to continually improve HSE performance

Define and embed the HSE self-verification framework ensuring the activity and risk of operational activities is handled and lead HSE compliance audits, identifying gaps and solutions; communicate items to address, creates gap closure plans and supports the implementation of solutions,

Innovate the process to develop insights from HSE metrics analysis, HSE self-verification and incident investigation findings; advise on emerging risks and HSE improvement opportunities and provide direction to improve the HSE performance

Lead the sub-entities relationship to ensure the delivery of resources handled by the team on behalf of the regions through Service Level Agreements, these include Incident investigation, contractor safety management, external relationships, RC, CCM and ER and HSE.

Support the entity to meet relevant OMS sub-elements, bp Practices and local regulatory requirements; run the regional regulatory stakeholder relationships

Lead HSE budget preparation, cost control, develop staff capability and carry out performance assessments

Education and experience - You will have a Degree in HSE related discipline, Engineering or Science. A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent or an equivalent professional accreditation (e.g. IEMA Diploma, IOHA accreditation) is also required. Within two years achieving Chartered status of Institute of Occupational Safety or Health or Certified Safety Professional or Certified Industrial Hygienist or equivalent preferred with 18 years of experience



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.