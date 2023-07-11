HSE&C Manager - India

Grade F Responsible for managing a large team to establish and implement programmes to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations and ensure the maintenance of HS&E management systems and regulatory compliance, contributing to strategic development for HS&E and driving the safety behaviours to ensure the business is informed and focused on managing safety and reducing risk.
Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Grade F
Job Summary:
Job Description:
ROLE SYNOPSIS - The HSE&C Manager is responsible for leading and setting the strategic direction for Health, Safety, Environment as well as help deliver our Carbon aims. This will help establish and implement programs that support the Line to deliver safe, reliable and compliant operations. You will have the great opportunity to contribute to the strategic development of the safety culture and support programs that drive safety leadership behaviors - this will allow the business to be informed and focused on operations managing safety and reducing risk. To support these goals, this role maintains the relevant HSE and regulatory compliance management systems.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES –
Education and experience - You will have a Degree in HSE related discipline, Engineering or Science. A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent or an equivalent professional accreditation (e.g. IEMA Diploma, IOHA accreditation) is also required. Within two years achieving Chartered status of Institute of Occupational Safety or Health or Certified Safety Professional or Certified Industrial Hygienist or equivalent preferred with 18 years of experience
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.