This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as HSE&C Manager India !

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We cultivate limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for HSE&C Manager India based at Mumbai. More details below:

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more.

Job Purpose

Provides leadership, expertise and influence to ensure that HSE&C risks within the Performance Unit (PU) are identified, assessed and effectively run – this covers all PU operations including sales, marketing, logistics, plant and office operations.

Provides Health, Safety, Environment and Carbon (HSE&C) support, and facilitates access to HSE&C expertise, to allow the PU to optimally meet regulatory, legislative and bp requirements wherever we operate.

Intervenes and calls out as appropriate to enable corrective action when HSE&C performance and/or Operating Management System (OMS) conformance is not at desired levels.

Embeds a culture of continuous improvement to deliver balanced HSE&C performance improvement.

Leads the HSE&C community to drive consistency and a common approach across countries and operations where it contributes, ensures growth of HSE&C capability/talent and provide optimum performance in service of the HSE&C agenda.

As a member of the Castrol HSE&C LT contributes to the development of global HSE&C plans, policies and programmes.

Supports bp sustainability and carbon programs and targets as they develop.

Key Accountabilities

Leads the HSE&C for all operating activity and manages a team of HSE&C Advisors.

Member of Castrol HSE&C Leadership team with responsibility for crafting global policy/programmes and for the development and maintenance of HSE&C functional capability.

Owns the implementation of the global HSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSE&C strategy within the PU and ensures BP and Castrol HSE&C requirements are met.

Ensures the HSE&C strategy, policies and standards are understood and implemented as a joint accountability with the PU, to meet bp requirements in implementing OMS and that actions are closed out from Safety and Operational risk reviews, self-verification, audits, Root Cause Analysis (RCA) investigations.

Proactively influences and advises the key leaders in the PU to ensure compliance with all applicable HSE&C legislation and to ensure the consequences of non-compliance are understood.

Coaches leaders to ensure they have the competence to fulfil their HSE&C accountabilities and to provide leadership to operations in HSE&C

Delivers appropriate training interventions within the PU to ensure the workforce are proficient to deliver their HSE&C accountabilities

Ensures that HSE&C risks are incorporated into the decision making process with respect to new or non routine business projects, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks

Ensures leadership implement the HSE&C systems, processes and tools vital to ensure delivery of OMS, HSE&C policies and standards, Group Design Practices (GDPs) for instance Control of Work (CoW), working with Contractors.

Proactively influences and advises PU leadership to ensure relevant HSE&C employee and customer communications and awareness programmes (e.g. Driving Safety, CoW, Travel Safety) are delivered in the PU.

Leads key HSE&C processes including Risk Assessment, Incident Classification, Notification and Investigation to meet regulatory requirements.

Education - University degree (or equivalent work experience), preferably in a technical field. Formal HSE&C qualification (e.g. NEBOSH Diploma) or graduate degree or equivalent experience in HSE&C desirable

Experience

Significant experience in HSE&C or Operational roles with substantial HSE&C accountabilities; asset operations and maintenance.

Strong experience in leading and developing a successful team

Skills & Proficiencies

Deep HSE&C knowledge within an international business environment, Strong HSE&C and operational background including knowledge of Plant operational and technical environments; proven track record to think both operationally and strategically.

Strong Influencing and people leadership skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package - Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room - Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks - Assets like phone fand company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.