HSE&C Manager Onshore Renewables (Regional)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching regarding HS&E related matters based on advanced technical expertise, identifying hazards that occur in day-to-day operations, conducting self-verification activities to ensure conformance with HS&E requirements, and providing coaching and verification that HS&E systems and processes are understood, implemented and sustained.



Job Description:

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Renewables is one of bp’s five energy transition growth engines. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of renewables to in advantaged markets worldwide to support integrated energy opportunities, including developments in the UK, Netherland, Germany, Spain, Middle East, US and Australia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.

The HSE&C Manager – Onshore Renewables will join the Gas & Low Carbon Energy Onshore Renewables team. This role’s activities will support the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of decarbonization, utility scale delivery, and large-scale green hydrogen production. This includes responsibility for developing and implementing HSE strategies, policies, and procedures to maintain compliance with relevant regulations and industry best practices. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in managing HSE programs including contractor management, preferably in the renewable energy sector, with a focus on onshore wind and solar projects.

What you will deliver:

Accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities into onshore renewables developments, supporting safe, compliant, and reliable operations and activities.

Builds and maintains relevant HSE policies, procedures, and guidelines in accordance with local, regional, and international regulations and standards; leads local business HSE&C performance management.

Proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to business leaders across leadership teams.

Provides clear guidance on identification and subsequent management of HSE&C risks.

Collaborates with project teams to ensure HSE considerations are integrated into project planning, design, construction, and operations; this includes compliance with HSE requirements.

Embeds the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE&C risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Collaborate with project teams to drive safety in design and establish a strong safety culture in construction activities and operations.

Collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including customers, regulatory bodies, local communities, and contractors, to promote a culture of safety and environmental stewardship.

What you will need to be successful:

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience.

Extensive relevant experience in HSE, preferably in development or projects roles demonstrating strong safety leadership skills with highly advanced knowledge of HSE, CCM ER and regulatory systems, standards and policy.

Demonstrated leadership skills and the ability to foster a positive HSE culture within project teams and contractors.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to make sound decisions in high-pressure situations.

Flexibility to travel to project sites as needed.

Who you will work with:

In-country project teams consisting of project leaders and developers, as well as operations, engineering, and construction managers - collaborating with other disciplines.

Stakeholders internal and external to the projects as it relates to HSE&C; inclusive of HSE&C Central Team.

Cross-functional teams in boarder Onshore Renewables, Hydrogen, etc. to ensure standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.

Community of practices across bp in engineering, procurement, projects, etc. - ensuring standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

If you are passionate about HSE, renewable energy, and making a positive impact on the environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSE, Renewable Energy



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.