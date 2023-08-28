HSE&C Senior Advisor, GOM/Canada Wells

Responsible for providing safety technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of safety policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the sites.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing safety technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of safety policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the sites.



Job Description:

Accountabilities & Responsibilities

Partner with the line in managing barriers, risks and driving performance improvement.

Engage, understand and meet customer needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day wells operations.

Lead and support the implementation of the HSE&C requirements to achieve HSE&C performance improvement in line with business strategy.

SV&O support to WSL/WSUP and RCC, i.e. execute the identified SV&O checklists for the different Bowties.

Liaise with PSCM and Contractor Safety Management Team for PHCA contract related tasks, incl. support w/ SMS Bridging Documentation, Self Verification Plans, and other contractual safety documents.

Support/lead monthly Safety and Operational Risk Committee meetings as required

Lead and support other meetings – AARs, IRBs, Rig Contractor Safety Meetings etc.

Deliver the HSE&C expectations in support of HSE&C Manager.

Work closely with all contractors and service partners to assure that contractor management satisfactorily address all safety issues and risks associated with wells operations.

Responsible for maintaining a good awareness of the risk profile for the wells operations by evaluating workplace / operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.

Acts as a role model for HSE&C, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.

Carry out regular site HSE visits ensuring the frequency of visits reflect ongoing wells operations activities.

Provides guidance and advice to the workforce concerning HSE&C procedures / programmes, hazard identification and promotional activities.

Coach & support wells operations leadership to assure that all HSE risks associated with Wells Operation on site are adequately identified and addressed.

Embed the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Embeds the incident investigation process, lead and participate in investigations to determine causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations, including Human Factors Analysis.

Reports on HSE&C metrics and supports the management of the process to develop insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings.

Advises on emerging risks, HSE&C strategy, and improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve the HSE&C performance.

Supports the well operations team to develop,implement, and execute emergency response plans related to operations activity.

Lead offshore and onshore teams in safety culture and safety leadership initiatives.

Contribute to regional and global HSE&C and risk policies, procedures, and practices, as required.

Support internal and external HSE&C audits (eg, BSEE, SEMS) and assessments as required and liaise with bp regulatory and environmental teams as required.