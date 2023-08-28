HSE&C Senior Advisor, GOM/Canada Wells

Responsible for providing safety technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of safety policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the sites.
Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for providing safety technical and specialist expertise to support operational activities, advising on the delivery of safety policies and procedures to meet regulatory and BP requirements, and ensuring these requirements are consistently and effectively delivered across the sites.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Accountabilities & Responsibilities
Partner with the line in managing barriers, risks and driving performance improvement.
Engage, understand and meet customer needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day wells operations.
Lead and support the implementation of the HSE&C requirements to achieve HSE&C performance improvement in line with business strategy.
SV&O support to WSL/WSUP and RCC, i.e. execute the identified SV&O checklists for the different Bowties.
Liaise with PSCM and Contractor Safety Management Team for PHCA contract related tasks, incl. support w/ SMS Bridging Documentation, Self Verification Plans, and other contractual safety documents.
Support/lead monthly Safety and Operational Risk Committee meetings as required
Lead and support other meetings – AARs, IRBs, Rig Contractor Safety Meetings etc.
Deliver the HSE&C expectations in support of HSE&C Manager.
Work closely with all contractors and service partners to assure that contractor management satisfactorily address all safety issues and risks associated with wells operations.
Responsible for maintaining a good awareness of the risk profile for the wells operations by evaluating workplace / operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.
Acts as a role model for HSE&C, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.
Carry out regular site HSE visits ensuring the frequency of visits reflect ongoing wells operations activities.
Provides guidance and advice to the workforce concerning HSE&C procedures / programmes, hazard identification and promotional activities.
Coach & support wells operations leadership to assure that all HSE risks associated with Wells Operation on site are adequately identified and addressed.
Embed the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE risks and barriers strengths are verified.
Embeds the incident investigation process, lead and participate in investigations to determine causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations, including Human Factors Analysis.
Reports on HSE&C metrics and supports the management of the process to develop insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings.
Advises on emerging risks, HSE&C strategy, and improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve the HSE&C performance.
Supports the well operations team to develop,implement, and execute emergency response plans related to operations activity.
Lead offshore and onshore teams in safety culture and safety leadership initiatives.
Contribute to regional and global HSE&C and risk policies, procedures, and practices, as required.
Support internal and external HSE&C audits (eg, BSEE, SEMS) and assessments as required and liaise with bp regulatory and environmental teams as required.
Engagement and involvement in industry HSE&C initiatives.
Education
Minimum qualifications:
Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience and NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent experience.
10+ years of experience in oil and gas or other high hazard industry, drilling experience preferred.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.