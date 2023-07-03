HSE&C Senior Manager Wells

Job summary

The Wells HSE&C Manager will be primarily responsible for the delivery of HSE&C Priorities to the Wells Organization. This role supports all Wells Activities outside of GoM/Canada and AGT, which currently includes North Sea, Indonesia, Trinidad, Oman, Egypt and Brazil. The priorities are built from both Production & Operations and Wells HSE&C strategic objectives: i) No Process Safety Incidents, ii) No Life Changing Injuries, iii) Embedding a consistent Safety Culture, iv) Well Control, v) Contractor Accountability, and v) bp Safety Leadership. This role will involve a high degree of collaboration with the Regional bp Wells Teams and Regional Contractors to preserve and maintain Safety Performance at the various operating sites (rigs, platforms, intervention vessels etc.). There will also be a high degree of collaboration with Central HSE&C Functions and Central Wells Functions – in the interest of consistent delivery and improvement of HSE&C Performance. The role is focused on the provision of HSE&C as a strategic and enabling service to the Wells Leadership working in the various Regions, primarily the Regional VPs and Operations Managers.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The Wells HSE&C Manager will be primarily responsible for the delivery of HSE&C Priorities to the Wells Organization. This role supports all Wells Activities outside of GoM/Canada and AGT, which currently includes North Sea, Indonesia, Trinidad, Oman, Egypt and Brazil.The priorities are built from both Production & Operations and Wells HSE&C strategic objectives: i) No Process Safety Incidents, ii) No Life Changing Injuries, iii) Embedding a consistent Safety Culture, iv) Well Control, v) Contractor Accountability, and v) bp Safety Leadership. This role will involve a high degree of collaboration with the Regional bp Wells Teams and Regional Contractors to preserve and maintain Safety Performance at the various operating sites (rigs, platforms, intervention vessels etc.). There will also be a high degree of collaboration with Central HSE&C Functions and Central Wells Functions – in the interest of consistent delivery and improvement of HSE&C Performance.The role is focused on the provision of HSE&C as a strategic and enabling service to the Wells Leadership working in the various Regions, primarily the Regional VPs and Operations Managers.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Delivery of HSE&C strategic priorities to BP Wells and Contractor Organizations operating in Region.

Leadership of both BP and Contractor Organizations to improve and sustain HSE&C performance.

Leadership and support to key activities within the Wells Organization (e.g. SVP SORC meetings, Safety Plan activities, and Incident Investigation Reviews) – in the interest of improved HSE&C performance.

Supports Wells Self-Verification and Oversight Processes focused on the Health of Barriers to Bowtie Risks.

Supports Contractor Safety Management Processes with specific focus on simplification and standardization.

Leverages Central/Enabler Teams within the HSE&C organization to drive improvement of HSE&C performance through enhanced efficiency and efficacy of processes.

Leadership and guidance to the development of HSE&C team members, not limited to direct reports.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree in subject area applicable to Upstream Operations and/or HSE&C

Leading and Managing multi-disciplined and multi-cultural teams preferably in High-Hazard operational environment.

Experience in delivery of projects / work-activities to Senior Level Leadership i.e. VP and/or Operations Manager level.

Experience leading contractor organizations to align with company priorities and programs.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.