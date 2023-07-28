HSE&C Site Advisor

Responsible for supporting the business through providing advice on safety aspects of activities using sound technical capabilities, helping to identify emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety policies and procedures and contributing to campaigns and initiatives to improve process safety with the aim of reducing operational risk. This role is a salary position and will work a rotational schedule 14/14 or 21/21 rotating out of Houma, LA.
Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Actively participates in and contributes to site risk management activities including.
Conducts oversight of contractor activities on site.
Conducts investigations into near misses and incidents using the appropriate tool (5 Whys, Logic Tree), ensuring a Human Factors Analysis is included in these investigations. Develops trends, insights and learnings from, but not limited to.
Manages and coordinates regular HSE meetings on the site to review the above trends, insights and learnings. Provides expert advice on site in the use of IRIS and tracks the closure of actions from, but not limited to: a) Incident & near miss investigations.
Supports activities to improve environmental performance on site including, but not limited to:
Essential Experience and Education Requirements
Desirable Experience
Why Join Us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.