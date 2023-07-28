HSE&C Site Advisor

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the business through providing advice on safety aspects of activities using sound technical capabilities, helping to identify emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety policies and procedures and contributing to campaigns and initiatives to improve process safety with the aim of reducing operational risk. This role is a salary position and will work a rotational schedule 14/14 or 21/21 rotating out of Houma, LA.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for driving continuous improvement in health, safety and environmental performance at the site.

Drives safety culture improvement via a deep understanding of human performance, fostering a culture of care.

Delivers conformance with HSE related Operating Management System requirements and compliance with HSE related legislation.

Provides challenge, coaching and support to the site manager and their site teams to deliver continuous HSE improvement.

Responsible to provide a more specialized level of technical advice to aspects of offshore/onshore site activities which require additional support e.g., identification of emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, compliance with relevant safety policies and procedures.

This role is part of the offshore site leadership team.

Develops and conducts safety related training for the workforce with a focus on building capability in human performance. Coaches the site leadership and workforce on the use of tools and techniques to improve human performance and reduce mistakes, including but not limited to; a) Task Improvement Process

Task walk throughs.

Use of effective radio communication



Actively participates in and contributes to site risk management activities including.

Hazard identification

Risk assessments

Toolbox talks

Inspection of HSE related equipment

Radiological protection activities

Conducts self-verification to determine regulatory compliance and BP conformance.

Plans, conducts and evaluates improvement opportunities related to HSE self-verifications.

As part of the site leadership team, undertakes operations related self-verification.

Conducts oversight of contractor activities on site.

Maintains the emergency response capability on site by.

Maintaining an up to date set of Emergency Response Plans (ERPs)

Conducting emergency response team training on the ERPs

Conducting regular drills on site to test the ERPs.

Implementing learnings to improve the ERPs, conformance with the ERPs and emergency response capability based on the output from the regular drills.

Conducts investigations into near misses and incidents using the appropriate tool (5 Whys, Logic Tree), ensuring a Human Factors Analysis is included in these investigations. Develops trends, insights and learnings from, but not limited to.

Safety observations

All forms of self-verification

Near misses

Incidents

Emergency response drills

Regulatory and other inspections/audits

Manages and coordinates regular HSE meetings on the site to review the above trends, insights and learnings. Provides expert advice on site in the use of IRIS and tracks the closure of actions from, but not limited to: a) Incident & near miss investigations.

Self-verification

Emergency response drills

Regulatory inspections

Supports regulator inspections and the maintenance of any local safety cases or equivalent regulatory documentation. Manages regulatory compliance on site and supports sites leadership in reporting any breaches to the appropriate regulator.

Supports activities to improve environmental performance on site including, but not limited to:

Identification of GHG real sustainable reductions

Management of waste in accordance to local regulations

Management of air & water emissions in accordance with local regulations

Essential Experience and Education Requirements

Operational experience in oil and gas or another high hazard industry

Technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures, Control of Work (CoW), emergency response and delivery of safety programs.

Seven plus years of experience in an offshore role with safety responsibilities

Experience in leading incident investigations

High School Diploma

Desirable Experience

Safety or engineering related degree.

Certified Safety Professional (CSP) Certification

Certified Industrial Hygienist

Offshore experience

Skillful/Master Level Investigator

Emergency Response training or certification

Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.