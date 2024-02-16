HSE&C Site Advisor

Entity:Production & Operations
In-depth proven understanding and experience in fundamentals offshore HSE gained within safety or operating disciplines in an operating environment in offshore, preferably production.
Technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, risk assessment, incident investigation, safety culture, training delivery and self-verification.
Experience in handling delivery of emergency response training programmes in preparation for hydrocarbon live operations
Strong understanding and working knowledge of HSSE policies, procedures, standards and practices (i.e. OMS, standards, regulation and data management) and delivery of safety programmes.
Collaborative and team-oriented i.e. building strong relationships and connections with production LT, front line, wider HSE&C team. Collaborates to co-create solutions that deliver results. Influences others without formal authority. • Self-motivated individual who works proactively and is able to lead multiple tasks simultaneously to completion.
Self-starter with strong analytical skills, proficiency in Microsoft tools e.g. Teams, PowerBI, AzurDevops and O365
Understands the demands and challenges of the operations, and impact of decisions on the production team.
Effective time management and prioritization skills to manage core deliverables and respond to emerging action items.
Open to constructive feedback or concerns raised by their teammates
Proven experience in influencing and coaching operational leaders
Ability to analyses information, identify improvement opportunities and deliver recommendations
Ability to communicate effectively and develop concise and fit-for-purpose presentations and materials. • Understanding of operational management systems and the continuous improvement methodology.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response
