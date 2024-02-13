HSE&C Site Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



We are looking for Sangachal Terminal Site HSE&C Advisor (Production), who will be supporting the P&O organization with a strong focus on preventing incidents. In this role, you will effectively disseminate the larger HSE&C strategies and objectives to the operational teams, including bp staff and contractors. Priority objectives as of 2021 include: eliminations of Life Changing Injuries, elimination for Process Safety Tier 1 and Tier 2 events, roll-out of bp’s new Safety Leadership Principles and integration of industry standard IOGP Life Saving Rules. There are various programs and work-fronts associated with these objectives within bp to date, to which you as the Site HSE&C Advisor will subscribe and implement.Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



Be part of site Leadership team and acts as a focal HSE&C support.

Partner with the line in managing risks and driving performance improvement.

Lead and support the implementation of the HSE&C requirements to achieve HSE&C performance improvement in line with business strategy.

Be responsible for maintaining a good awareness of the risk profile by evaluating workplace / operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.

Act as a role model for HSE&C, encouraging a strong 'speak up' and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.

Deliver conformance with HSE&C related OMS requirements, HSE&C standards, procedures, and compliance with Legal and Regulatory requirements.

Drive continuous improvement in HSE&C performance at the site, through challenging, coaching and supporting site leadership team to deliver continuous HSE&C improvement, as well as acting as HSE&C Campaigns champion at site.

Perform the specific roles in according with procedures’ accountabilities, e.g. Radiation, Explosives, Manual Handling, HazMat, Emergency, etc.

Drive Safety Culture improvement via a deep understanding of Human Performance, fostering a Culture of Care, and driving transparent safety reporting culture at site.

Provide guidance and advice to the workforce concerning HSE&C procedures / programmes, hazard identification and promotional activities.

Coach and support leadership to assure that all HSE&C risks associated with Operations on site are adequately identified and addressed.

Embed the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE&C risks and barriers strengths are verified.

Embed the incident investigation process, lead and participate in investigations to determine causal and contributory factors and develop recommendations.

Report on HSE&C metrics and support the management of the process to develop insights from HSE&C metrics analysis, self-verification and incident investigation findings.

Advise on emerging risks and HSE&C improvement opportunities and provide direction to improve the HSE&C performance.



Broad safety knowledge gained within safety or operating disciplines within an operating environment in Oil and Gas industry.

Experience in Incident Investigation, Hazard identification, risk assessment and human performance principles.

Strong understanding and working knowledge of HSSE policies, procedures, standards and practices – legislation, regulation and data management – and delivery of safety programs.

NEBOSH HSE Certificate or equivalent (preferred).

RPS certification and experience (preferred).



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



