HSE&C Site Advisor

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES :
Accountable for the delivery assigned HSE&C activities at site, supporting safe, compliant and reliable operations and activities.
Provide integrated HSE&C support providing clear direction on HSE&C risk and objectives, handling an HSE&C flow to work pool and HSE&C related activity backlogs
Builds and maintains local business and external relationships to achieve bp´s HSE&C goals
Proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to in scope of assignment operating business leaders across entities/ subm entities in region
Facilitate integration of the HSE&C & C&CM site based resource (mostly contractors) to work best delivering business at site
Escalate urgent requests for support to AsPac HSE&C Discipline Lead
REQUIREMENTS :
Essential Experience and Requirements:
In-depth proven understanding and experience in fundamentals offshore HSE gained within safety or operating disciplines in an operating environment in offshore, preferably production.
Technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, risk assessment, incident investigation, safety culture, training delivery and self-verification.
Experience in handling delivery of emergency response training programmes in preparation for hydrocarbon live operations
Strong understanding and working knowledge of HSSE policies, procedures, standards and practices (i.e. OMS, standards, regulation and data management) and delivery of safety programmes.
Collaborative and team-oriented i.e. building strong relationships and connections with production LT, front line, wider HSE&C team. Collaborates to co-create solutions that deliver results. Influences others without formal authority. • Self-motivated individual who works proactively and is able to lead multiple tasks simultaneously to completion.
Desirable Criteria:
Self-starter with strong analytical skills, proficiency in Microsoft tools e.g. Teams, PowerBI, AzurDevops and O365
Understands the demands and challenges of the operations, and impact of decisions on the production team.
Effective time management and prioritization skills to manage core deliverables and respond to emerging action items.
Open to constructive feedback or concerns raised by their teammates
Proven experience in influencing and coaching operational leaders
Ability to analyses information, identify improvement opportunities and deliver recommendations
Ability to communicate effectively and develop concise and fit-for-purpose presentations and materials. • Understanding of operational management systems and the continuous improvement methodology.
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.