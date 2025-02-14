HSE&C Site Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on HSE&C related matters regarding reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HSE&C activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.

About bp

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Role Synopsis

Support regarding personal and process safety aspects of offshore/onshore site activities, supporting identification of emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety and environmental policies and procedures. Maintains safety management systems and regulatory compliance, contributes to drive safety behaviours to ensure the production team is advised and focused on leading safety and reducing risk. Implements safety programmes, develops campaigns and initiatives to improve personal and process safety to drive safety leadership behaviours and integrate between projects, contractors and product teams supporting engineering, construction commissioning and early operations. Supports the frontline to increase their understanding of safety, identification of hazards and risks with regards to safe working practices

Accountabilities:

Supports embedding appropriate HSE management systems and performance standards in hydrocarbon live operations to provide direction and professional advice on safety to production team and regularly reviews these systems and procedures to support delivery of production HSE plan deliverables and to ensure simplicity and effectiveness of execution.

Assists HSE&C and production team in the implementation of safety cultural, including safety leadership principles and ensures there is effective communication between the leaders and the front line to build trust and encourage involvement from everyone.

Develop asset based tactical HSE work programme in conjunction with offshore installation / site manager and HSE&C field lead in support of operations and HSE&C plan deliverables.

Act as Radiation protection supervisor for the site

Increases the frontline and frontline leaders’ understanding of personal and process safety by maintaining a visible presence at site and provision of training, coaching, and mentoring.

Understands the workplace hazards that exist, facilitates/supports the hazard identification and risk assessments, including development and implementation of risk action plans and monitoring/communication of barrier health.

Promotes the engagement of the workforce in hazard identification and advocating a positive approach to workplace health and safety e.g., delivering HSE&C trainings, promoting reporting incidents, unsafe acts, conditions through IRIS, leading toolbox talks, assisting with investigating incidents, driving human performance principles.

Conducts periodical site-specific trend analysis and develops insights from leading and lagging indicators (e.g. incidents, near misses, unsafe act/conditions, self-verification etc.) and other findings to advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities regarding safety and provides direction to improve site safety performance.

Conducts oversight and self-verification to maintain the systematic implementation of operating management system (OMS), identify improvement opportunities and recommendations proactively, and connect with production management as part of site LT. • Enthusiastic in rolling out safety initiatives using positive feedback and recognition to encourage front line e.g. actively involved building or rolling out of any regional HSE&C team safety initiatives​

Essential Education

NEBOSH Certificate General and NEBOSH Oil and Gas.

Working towards NEBOSH certification is also acceptable

Optional training: Strategic Incident Investigator

Human Performance Champion (HP learning pathway)

Essential Experience and Requirements

Validated understanding and experience in fundamentals offshore HSE gained within safety or operating fields in an operating environment in offshore preferably production.

Technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, risk assessment, incident investigation, safety culture, training delivery and self-verification.

Strong understanding and working knowledge of HSSE policies, procedures, standards and practices (i.e. OMS, standards, regulation and data management) and delivery of safety programmes.

Experience in handling delivery of emergency response training programmes in preparation for hydrocarbon live operations

Collaborative and team-oriented i.e. building strong relationships and connections with production LT, front line, wider HSE&C team. Collaborates to co-create solutions that deliver results. Influences others without formal authority.

Self-motivated, driven and committed individual who works proactively and is able to lead multiple tasks simultaneously to completion.

Proficiency in Microsoft tools, e.g. O365 and Teams

Please submit your application and CV in English language

Please note that this position is open for local applicants only

Desirable Criteria:

Understands the demands and challenges of the operations, and impact of decisions on the production team.

Effective time management and prioritization skills to handle core deliverables and respond to emerging action items.

Open to constructive feedback or concerns raised by their teammates

Validated experience in influencing and coaching operational leaders

Ability to analyses information, identify improvement opportunities and deliver recommendations

Ability to communicate optimally and develop concise and fit-for-purpose presentations and materials. • Understanding of operational management systems and the continuous improvement methodology.

Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

