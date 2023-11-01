HSE&C Specialist - bp Pulse US

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for co-ordinating activities of a team to provide advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.



Job Description:

About the Role:

The HSE Specialist will lead by regionally deployed but be part of the central squad for the global HSE&C team. The central squad will deliver on a variety of programs in support of HSE and OMS to drive a standardised approach across all operating regions. The Specialist role will provide SME (Subject Matter Expert) advice on safety critical processes within region. The HSE&C Specialist will be accountable for the oversight and verification of Operations and Asset safety systems, including control of work, Risk, OMS, Self-Verification, C&CM (Crisis & Continuity Management), Investigations, Organisational Learning and contractor safety management. The HSE&C specialist team will also provide Health and Industrial Hygiene, Training and HSSE communications support.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide region support of the following safety critical systems and processes;

CoW (Control of Work)

Field verification and contractor oversight activities

Investigations and Organisational Learning

Contractor Management (end to end process)

OMS, and the risk process including PIC (Performance Improvement Cycle) and management performance reviews

Compliance, Self-verification and Assurance

HSE analytical reporting and reporting systems

C&CM

Advise and mentor regional operation team members on safety process/systems.

Serve as interface into CoW expertise, Investigations, Organisational learning, Risk, Human Performance.

Provide accurate and timely mentorship to personnel on applicable health and safety rules, regulations, policies, and procedures to ensure compliance/conformance

Supervise interpretation and application of BP Group reporting requirements

Maintain a behavioural based safety program (e.g. Safety Observation Conversations)

Serve as regional Learning Lead and share lessons learned as a proactive approach to preventing incidents and improving performance

Manage and build safety and health policies/programs

Support the Lead HSE&C Specialist during periods of high workload (e.g. incidents, crisis response)

Role Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Safety, Technical/Engineering or related field preferred

Certified Safety Professional preferred

Minimum 5 years of relevant HSE experience

Experience working in a dynamic environment and balancing multiple priorities

Experience influencing and working directly with contractors

Experience advising on safety at maintenance/construction sites

Experience with HSE management systems

Strong networking, facilitation and influencing skills required

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.