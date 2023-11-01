HSE&C Specialist - bp Pulse US

Entity:Customers & Products
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for co-ordinating activities of a team to provide advice, support and coaching on HS&E related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations, taking accountability for the performance of HS&E activities and driving the right safety behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the Role:
The HSE Specialist will lead by regionally deployed but be part of the central squad for the global HSE&C team. The central squad will deliver on a variety of programs in support of HSE and OMS to drive a standardised approach across all operating regions. The Specialist role will provide SME (Subject Matter Expert) advice on safety critical processes within region. The HSE&C Specialist will be accountable for the oversight and verification of Operations and Asset safety systems, including control of work, Risk, OMS, Self-Verification, C&CM (Crisis & Continuity Management), Investigations, Organisational Learning and contractor safety management. The HSE&C specialist team will also provide Health and Industrial Hygiene, Training and HSSE communications support.
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.