HSE&C Strategy and Integration Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About the role:

Enables the delivery of HSE&C's strategy and HSE&C's Plan for Castrol and enables HSE&C transformation are aligned with business strategy

Leads HSE&C programs and initiatives aligned with the HSE&C strategy, plan and business needs for AsPac & China Performance Unit (PU) across plants, offices and operations.

Lead transformation initiatives to harmonise processes, improve partnership, and maintain a strong safety mentality.

Promotes leadership in the field, enhances team effectiveness and efficiency, improves communication, and enhances the impact on reducing safety risks in our operations.

Champion initiatives to develop a proactive safety approach ensuring that safety is embedded in all aspects of operations and decision-making processes.

Collaborates with PU in developing suitable HSE&C actions to ensure HSE&C compliance.

Enables HSE&C conformance with bp’s relevant Group Defined Practices (GDPs), recommends and agrees timeline.

Provides HSE&C support to Performance Unit (PU) for Global Marine and Energy business

Provide strategic oversight and mentorship on Customer Managed Sites (CMS) operations globally, ensuring alignment with company goals and regulatory requirements.

Conducts HSE&C due diligence, facilitates risk assessments for new/growth businesses initiatives/opportunities, self-verification activities as needed.

Leads Operating Management System (OMS) assessments, self-verification, audits, safety culture assessments etc. to identify gaps against requirements to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Supports by being present at site level and provides insights to Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to ensure OMS SE rneeds are met at PUs.

If appointed acts as HSE&C tag for Global Businesses or Functions or relevant OMS Sub elements

Responsibilities:

Embeds specific programmes and initiatives in the Castrol organization in line with the strategy to drive HSE&C performance and Continuous Improvement in risk reduction

Defines and implements actions based on HSE&C performance and OMS conformance for focused sub-elements

Collaborates with Performance Unit in the implementation of the HSE&C plan to ensure delivery of the Global Castrol HSE&C strategy and bp's requirements are met.

Proactively influences business leaders and partners to ensure relevant HSE&C legislation is followed and communications and awareness programs are developed and delivered.

Provides input from HSE&C programmes to support Castrol’s Safety and Operational Risk Committee (SORC) topics and quarterly performance reviews.

Enables transformation plans to the relevant (PU) by supporting and driving behavioral change through implementing group wide & business specific performance improvements programs & practices.

This role can be based in Bangsar South (office) or Port Klang (plant) (and requires frequent travel across the offices)

The role will also require travelling across Aspac and China to our business operations, offices & plants.

What you will need to be successful (experience, job requirements & qualifications)



Education

University degree, preferably in a technical discipline. Formal health, safety, environmental or sustainability qualification (e.g. NEBOSH diploma) or graduate degree desirable

Experience

Track record in health, safety, environmental or sustainability or operational roles with relevant accountabilities in operations

Experience of delivering programs using Agile Methods

Skills & Proficiencies

Deep knowledge on health, safety, environmental or sustainability management systems within an international brand marketing business environment, including knowledge of the external environment.

Knowledge of plant operational and technical environments desirable

Knowledge of Agile Approach & frameworks and Project Management Skills

Being able to think strategically and deliver operationally.

Digital tool experience and proficient use of Microsoft applications (e.g. Power BI, Excel, Word, etc.) and ability to navigate different platforms desirable.

Ability to translate technical knowledge into pragmatic fit for purpose advice and support

Strong communication with ability to influence international markets and with commercial understanding

Strong written and spoken communication skills and proficient in English (regional partners in Aspac)

Uses a range of styles to influence and gain enrolment in a variety of situations.

Agile and adaptable approach

Good interpersonal, communication (oral and written), leadership and team-working skills.

Self-motivated, proactive, self-starter.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

