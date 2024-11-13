HSE&C Systems & Tools Advisor - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work

Let me tell you about the role

The Systems & Tools Advisor is responsible for the prioritization, design, and delivery (through to product release) of all user stories relating to the continuous improvement of an HSE&C system (e.g., IRIS, OneCSR, CTM). They will work closely with the Digital teams and will be a key interface point with the business stakeholders associated with the user stories under development. They have responsibility for end-to-end delivery, ensuring all organizational change and training requirements are met.

If you are interested, please do apply!

What you will deliver

Support product reviews and appropriate strategic programme activities (e.g., roadmap deliverables)

Provide key input to prioritization process through clearly defining the business context and ensuring the business value and any risks associated with the user story is understood

Participate in various meetings to provide input & prioritization of user stories (e.g., technical stand-ups, sprint review & planning meetings, and change review board meetings)

Manage the business interface, ensuring the proposed change is reviewed with relevant team member groups and representing the business context as part of the design and delivery phase

Identify and engage appropriate user groups for design input and testing, organizing, and delivering demos with the involvement of the technical teams

Support validation and testing for processed system defect fixes and enhancements prior to release to system production environments

Responsible for completing change impact assessments and managing the delivery of all organizational change related work associated with the user story delivery

Work with the technical team to agree the most appropriate delivery options and ensure that any dependencies are identified

Review, update and maintain currency of associated process maps or workflows owned by the Support teams

Provide user story progress updates and relevant change management information via Community of Practice calls and leading these calls as required

Provide ad hoc project support (e.g., Divestment activity, UX/UI work with Design teams)

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

IT Graduate or Business Graduate or other relevant university degree with demonstrable experience in incident management, risk management, environmental compliance and audit management in the oil and gas sector

Must have certifications:

NA

Preferred education/certifications:

HSE Certification

SAP S4 HANA

ServiceNow

Power-Bi

Agile or Scrum Training

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Relevant Experience of 5-7 years

Total years of experience:

7-10 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Experience in Environmental Health & Safety domain & associated IT applications

Extensive knowledge in refining business requirements & deploying them on IT solutions

Well versed with best practices & industry standards within Oil & Gas industry in areas such as Incident Management, Risk Management, Environmental Compliance & Audit Management

Knowledge of requirements associated with recording, reporting & learning from HSSE events

Good experience working with SAP applications, Business Objects, ServiceNow (Ticket Management), Power-Bi, SharePoint, O365, excel, Microsoft Project, Microsoft Visio, etc.

Previous experience of working in an agile/Devops environment

Experience in analysis, solve, investigating, problem solving

Experienced in integrating requirements across multiple teams

Strong negotiator, effecting balanced outcomes from a range of different requirements

Good communicator in both technical and business environments

Comfortable with technology and ability to translate technical terminology into familiar language for everyday users

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience with IRIS, One CSR, or CTM would be advantageous

You will work with

Business Analysts

Business Teams

I&E and Digital Teams

Shift

Working hours (UK shift) to support Business Partners



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.