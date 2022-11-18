HSE&C Advisor

Job summary

About the role:

Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.

Key Accountabilities:

Assists in the reporting of site safety performance metrics as required by BP and regulatory agencies and produces and distributes HS&E Management Information (MI) to ensure management are provided with in-depth information to gauge the ongoing effectiveness of HS&E related programs.

Supports risk assessments and incident investigations, contributing to the evaluation and implementation of corrective actions to mitigate risk, and challenges or escalates under-reporting of HS&E related issues.

Utilizes knowledge of HS&E practices and processes to assist in the education of others on matters such as health and safety topics, programs, policies or procedures.

Contributes to the coordination and analysis of HS&E audits, including tracking trends.

Conducts site self-verification to verify conformance with BP H&SE policies, standards, practices and guidelines and actively assists in the oversight of contractors’ activities with regards to HS&E.

Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.