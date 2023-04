Job summary

The Wells HSE&C advisor will be primarily responsible for the delivery of Safety Priorities to the North Sea Regional Organization. These priorities are built from P&O and Wells HSE strategic objectives: i) No Process Safety Incidents, ii) No Life Changing Injuries, iii) Embedding a consistent Safety Culture, iv) Well Control, v) Contractor Accountability, and v) BP Safety Leadership. This role will involve a high degree of collaboration with the BP Wells Team and Regional Contractors to preserve and maintain Safety Performance at the operating sites in the North Sea (rigs, platforms, intervention vessels etc.). There will also be a high degree of collaboration with Central HSE Functions, Central Wells Functions and National Regulatory Agencies for North Sea UK – all in the interest of consistent delivery and improvement of Safety Performance.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Leading Regional Safety Operations Review meetings for Wells Organization in collaboration with Central Wells Functions.

Utilizing data from BP and Contractor Databases on: incidents, leading and lagging indicators and self-verifications, to inform actions to improve Safety Performance.

Assist in investigations related to HSE incidents in Region.

Lead Contractor Organizations in their implementation and conformance to BP HSE Standards/Expectations.

Lead Contractor Safety Forums and periodic HSE Review Meetings.

Collaborate with Contractors to help them deliver against HSE Contract Requirements, including preparation of Safety Management System Bridging Documentation.

Assist in Regulatory Compliance efforts with UK Health and Safety Executive, including joint visits to offshore operating sites.

Assist in operational site visits for the purpose of performing: audit, assurance, and self-verification exercises.

Lead HSE discussions during Regional Forums e.g. Wellsite Leader Meetings, Joint-HSE meetings with Production Organization.

Assist in emergency response planning and drills within Region.





Essential Education:



Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience and NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent experience.



Essential experience and job requirements:



Supporting HSE performance and improvement efforts in an upstream energy operations environment (Wells, Production Facility, Upstream Projects, Subsea Projects etc.).

Preferred experience in HSE support to Wells related activities (drilling, completions, interventions, subsea), but not necessary.

Experience with Rig Contractor or Major Service Company in an HSE related capacity considered advantageous.

Familiarity with North Sea operating and regulatory environment considered advantageous.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Experience working in multi-disciplinary teams and complex organizations including contractor organizations.

Orientation to delivery of solutions to address both emerging and persistent problems.

Good communication, cultural awareness and interpersonal skills for the purposes or influencing and leading.

Flexibility to work with team members in different time-zones.





Additional information:

Role will be based in Aberdeen, Scotland.