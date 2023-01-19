Job summary

This is a place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.



At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Hydrogen is one of bp’s five energy transition growth engines. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of green and blue hydrogen projects in advantaged markets worldwide, including developments in the UK, Netherland, Germany, Spain, Middle East, US and Australia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.

The HSE&C Manager will lead a team supporting the large integrated energy/hydrogen projects in Australia including the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH). This role will provide front line support in the early phases of the project while growing a team to support the project. In the longer term it is expected this role will lead HSE&C support in the operations phase.



About You:

Strong influencing skills at a senior leader level and an understanding of governance processes.

A people leader

Ability to manage complex regulatory relationships and facilitate permitting processes for large projects

Extensive experience in HSE, Project or Operational roles demonstrating strong safety leadership skills with highly advanced knowledge of HSE, CCM ER and regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated/hazardous industries.

Tertiary level qualification in Engineering, Science or equivalent.

About Us:

BP Australia offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of Safety, Respect, Excellence, Courage and One Team. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture