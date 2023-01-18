HSE&C Manager - H2/CCS

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Hydrogen is one of bp’s five energy transition growth engines. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of green and blue hydrogen projects in advantaged markets worldwide, including developments in the UK, Netherland, Germany, Spain, Middle East, US and Australia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.



The Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon Manager will be part of multi-disciplinary teams focus on building hydrogen value chains in key markets globally. It will work as a key interface between the Hydrogen and CCS business teams and the broader HSE&C and Process Safety community – both within bp and externally. It will also provide leadership for critical strategic topics (both internally and externally) and be required to represent those effectively in senior forums.

What you will deliver

Provide strategic leadership support to emerging topics in the H2 & CCS businesses, particularly for new market entry or new technologies

Develop and advocate for bp positions at external industry forums both to help improve industry capability and ensure bp learns from other

Work with business and technology teams to ensure that the right HSE&C support is provided early in projects

Understand the broader H2-CCS business context to allow specialists from within HSE&C to work constructively with a rapidly growing and changing business

Act as a role model for Health & Safety, encouraging a strong ‘speak up’ and safety culture, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, BP Values and Behaviours, ethics and compliance.

Be responsible for maintaining a good awareness of the risk profile for the H2/CCS project projects and operations by evaluating workplace / operational hazards and developing strategies for risk management.

Coach & support projects leadership to assure that all Health & Safety risks associated with H2 & CCS projects and operations (including construction) on site are adequately identified and addressed.

Lead and support the implementation of the Health & Safety requirements to achieve Health & Safety performance improvement in line with business strategy.

Maintain a strong system for sharing of lessons from projects, incidents and external experience.

Advise on emerging risks and Health & Safety improvement opportunities and provides direction to improve the Health & Safety performance.

Provide seminars and training courses for new entrants to the H2-CCS business to ensure a solid understanding of the HSE&C requirements and risks.

Represent bp at external industry forums both to help improve industry capability and ensure bp learns from other

What you will need to be successful

Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience

Extensive relevant experience in HSE or Operational roles demonstrating strong safety leadership skills with highly advanced knowledge of HSE, CCM ER and regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated, high hazard industries.

Strong Influencing skills especially with senior leaders and understanding of governance processes.

Inquisitive approach that seeks to understand the full business context, and ability to communicate HSSE expectations to non-technical people

People leadership experience

A strong appreciation for process safety management either as a specialist or from operational/engineering experience in hazardous industries.

Direct experience with hydrogen processing or emerging technologies in the hydrogen industry

Experience in renewable energy sector.

Experience supporting business originators or early project development.

Why join us?

Essential Education:Essential Experience:Desirable Experience / Skills:At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!