This is the place to truly drive change. As part of bp’s ambition to become net zero, bp is looking to significantly grow it’s low carbon energy business, we are looking for a HSE&C NOJV Lead Advisor to support our Gas & Low Carbon Energy business’s current and growing Non-Operated Joint Venture portfolio (NOJV). The HSE&C NOJV Lead Advisor will work as part of a multi-disciplinary project team to support, develop and influence ongoing operations of Gas & Low Carbon Energy activities.



Provide HSE&C expertise for the existing NOJV s portfolio .

Lead the HSE&C due diligence for prospective NOJV and integrate HSE&C language within shareholder agreements.

Build strong relationships with the NOJV Asset Managers and shareholder team to ensure HSE&C requirements are embedded in governance processes.

Support development and use of digital solutions and applications to analyze HSE&C NOJV data.

Experience working with NOJVs or low carbon energy projects.

Deep understanding of HSE&C regulations

Demonstrated experience overseeing external and internal relationships.

Ability to influence senior business leaders

Able to develop policies, processes and procedures.

Experience with data analytics and predictive analytics

Experience with mergers and acquisitions

Strong interpersonal and team working skills

