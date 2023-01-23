Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. HSE&amp;C NOJV Lead Advisor

HSE&amp;C NOJV Lead Advisor

HSE&C NOJV Lead Advisor

  • Location Australia - Flexible
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144653BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

.

This is the place to truly drive change. As part of bp’s ambition to become net zero, bp is looking to significantly grow it’s low carbon energy business, we are looking for a HSE&C NOJV Lead Advisor to support our Gas & Low Carbon Energy business’s current and growing Non-Operated Joint Venture portfolio (NOJV). The HSE&C NOJV Lead Advisor will work as part of a multi-disciplinary project team to support, develop and influence ongoing operations of Gas & Low Carbon Energy activities.

About the Role:

  • Provide HSE&C expertise for the existing NOJVs portfolio.
  • Lead the HSE&C due diligence for prospective NOJV and integrate HSE&C language within shareholder agreements.
  • Build strong relationships with the NOJV Asset Managers and shareholder team to ensure HSE&C requirements are embedded in governance processes.
  • Support development and use of digital solutions and applications to analyze HSE&C NOJV data.

About You:
  • Experience working with NOJVs or low carbon energy projects.
  • Deep understanding of HSE&C regulations
  • Demonstrated experience overseeing external and internal relationships.
  • Ability to influence senior business leaders
  • Able to develop policies, processes and procedures.
  • Experience with data analytics and predictive analytics
  • Experience with mergers and acquisitions
  • Strong interpersonal and team working skills

The benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
  • Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts
  • Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements - work from home.
  • Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
  • Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
  • Career development and mentoring programs
  • Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

Apply Search all jobs at bp