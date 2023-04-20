HSE&C Senior Manager, UK & EU

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. Hydrogen & Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is one of bp’s five energy transition growth businesses. Globally, bp is working on a significant and growing portfolio of options for the development of green and blue hydrogen projects in advantaged markets worldwide, including developments in the UK, Netherland, Germany, Spain, Middle East, US and Australia. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses.

The HSE&C Senior Manager in UK & Europe will lead a team supporting the growing portfolio of projects in our UK, Northern Europe and Spain regions. This role will provide leadership for the early phases of the project and business development, working closely with business leaders, projects managers and other HSE&C teams in the region. All while growing a team to support the projects as they reach FID and beyond. In the longer term it is expected this role will lead HSE&C support in the operations phase.

What you will deliver

Accountable for the delivery of Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon (HSE&C) activities into the early stages (pre- FID) of projects, supporting safe, compliant and reliable operations and activities.

Provides clear direction on HSE&C risk and objectives, managing an HSE&C flow to work pool and HSE&C related activity backlog

Accountable for the project environmental and safety consenting strategy and delivery of that strategy

Builds and maintains local business and external relationships to achieve bp's HSE&C goals

Proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to operating business leaders across leadership teams

Embeds the HSE&C self-verification and oversight framework ensuring HSE&C risks and barriers strengths are verified

Develop insights from self-verification and incident investigation findings. Advise on emerging risks and improvement opportunities.

Leads local business HSE&C performance management

Escalate urgent requests for support to other supporting functions of the HSE&C organisation

Interface with key customers and stakeholders to confirm alignment, synergies, and conformance are being addressed satisfactorily for all HSE&C issues

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a Degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science (or equivalent experience) it is important that you also have:

Strong Influencing skills especially with senior leaders and understanding of governance processes.

People leadership experience

Ability to manage complex regulatory relationships and facilitate permitting processes for large projects

Extensive relevant experience in HSE, Project or Operational roles demonstrating strong safety leadership skills with highly advanced knowledge of HSE, CCM ER and regulatory systems, standards and policy in highly regulated, high hazard industries.

It would be useful if you can also demonstrate:

Direct experience with hydrogen processing or emerging technologies in the hydrogen industry

Experience in renewable energy sector.

Experience supporting business originators or early project development

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.