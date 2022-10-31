HSE&C Site Advisor - Wells AGT

Would you like to coach and support wells operations team to assure that all HSE risks on site are adequately identified and addressed?
At bp, we are now looking for an HSE&C Advisor - Wells AGT to join our Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) team and partner with the line in managing risks and driving performance improvement. In this role, you'll engage, understand and meet customer needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day operations. You will be required to work offshore on rotational basis, engaging and partnering with offshore bp Wells and Drilling contractor leadership team to deliver the business objectives safely.
About the role:
In more detail, as an HSE&C Advisor - Wells Regions, some of the key accountabilities will be to: