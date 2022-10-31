HSE&C Site Advisor - Wells AGT

Job summary

Would you like to coach and support wells operations team to assure that all HSE risks on site are adequately identified and addressed?



At bp, we are now looking for an HSE&C Advisor - Wells AGT to join our Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) team and partner with the line in managing risks and driving performance improvement. In this role, you'll engage, understand and meet customer needs and provide expertise for supporting day to day operations. You will be required to work offshore on rotational basis, engaging and partnering with offshore bp Wells and Drilling contractor leadership team to deliver the business objectives safely.

About the role:



In more detail, as an HSE&C Advisor - Wells Regions, some of the key accountabilities will be to:

Coordinates the delivery of HSE&C related activities and deliverables in support of Operating Management System (OMS) conformance and HSE&C regulatory compliance and administers self-verification assessments to ensure adherence.

Issues and maintains HSE&C procedures and guidance and organizes team efforts to assist in developing and implementing programs, initiatives and tools to continually improve HSE&C performance.

Works with operations teams to implement and maintain HSE&C practices and procedures to systematically identify hazards and manage the risks.

Act as a bp HSE&C representative on contractor owned and operated installation to advise, support and help with self-verification and oversight

Verify contractor conformance with HSE plan on the installation. Support development of, participate in, and conduct periodic reviews of risk assessments to assure that all HSE hazards are identified and adequately addressed

Support verification to assure that contractor personnel are appropriately trained to conduct their work safely in accordance with approved procedures.

Verify that emergency response organization is in place, personnel are trained, and exercises are conducted at defined intervals

Coordinates, leads and / or participates in incident investigations and reporting as directed, assisting with the development of corrective actions to reduce likelihood of recurrence.



About you:



You'll have a degree in related discipline, Engineering or Science or equivalent experience, and a NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety or equivalent experience.



It would also be essential that you have: