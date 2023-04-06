Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. HSE&amp;C Site Advisor - West Nile Delta

HSE&amp;C Site Advisor - West Nile Delta

HSE&C Site Advisor - West Nile Delta

  • Location Egypt - Other - Egypt
  • Travel required No
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147071BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.
We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our WND GFR site and advance your career as a

HSE&C Site Advisor - West Nile Delta
(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:
  • Provides challenge, coaching and support to the site manager and their site teams to deliver continuous HSE improvement
  • Maintain Responsibility in driving continuous improvement in health, safety and environmental performance at the site
  • Drives safety culture improvement via a deep understanding of human performance, fostering a culture of care
  • Actively participate in and contribute to site risk management activities including hazard identification, risk assessments, toolbox talks, and inspection of HSE related equipment.
  • Review and provide HSE inputs into Operations HSE risk profile/registers to ensure that workplace/operational hazards are properly documented and controlled.
  • Support internal & external incident investigations as required to determine root causes and development of Preventive/corrective actions and coordinate responses with Leadership in addition to helping to capture and embed learning from investigations.
  • Manage and coordinate regular HSE meetings on the site to review the monthly KPIs and HSE trends, insights, and learnings. Provide expert advice on-site in the use of HSE recording and observations and tracks the closure of actions.
  • Work closely with site Leadership and team leaders to ensure the closure of the site HSE-related regulatory compliance tasks.
  • Conduct oversight of contractors’ activities
  • Participate in organizing emergency drills and collecting post-drill feedback and reporting to improve and verify effective emergency preparedness.
  • Assess, capture and the HSE performance of our operations through field inspections and self-verification
  • Review HSE technician’s daily work plan and ensure the right coverage to the day-to-day activities in addition to Intervenes on identified HSE issues & develop solutions to support site teams.
  • Provide input and support implementation of site Annual Site HSE plan, Provide HSE training and inductions as planned/required in addition to providing the required Input to the HSE activities for inclusion into site 12week & 8Q plans.

What You will need to be successful:
  • Engineering or Science technical background is a must with a minimum of 8 years experience in HSE management.
  • Significant operations HSE-related experience in the oil & gas field is essential.
  • Accreditation: International / National NEBOSH Diploma or equivalent is essential
  • Willingness to work on-site and work in rotation (2 weeks work / 2 weeks off)
  • Fluency in English
  • Highly effective interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills with the ability to achieve results through appropriate influencing, motivation, and delegation and to communicate with all levels of staff, regulators, contractors, and suppliers
  • Strong interpersonal skills to lead, work within and coach Teams and build relationships and networks
  • Strong proficiency and a working knowledge of PC applications that is necessary to communicate to a diverse multi-disciplinary team
  • Extended team members are often located in different groups, departments, or locations; so strong teamwork, communication and cross-cultural skills are required
  • Excellent problem-solving skills, project planning experience and the ability to work in a high-activity environment with minimal supervision
  • Strong HSSE commitment and willingness to be a proactive HSSE role model & leader

