Join our WND GFR site and advance your career as a



HSE&C Site Advisor - West Nile Delta

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

Provides challenge, coaching and support to the site manager and their site teams to deliver continuous HSE improvement

Maintain Responsibility in driving continuous improvement in health, safety and environmental performance at the site

Drives safety culture improvement via a deep understanding of human performance, fostering a culture of care

Actively participate in and contribute to site risk management activities including hazard identification, risk assessments, toolbox talks, and inspection of HSE related equipment.

Review and provide HSE inputs into Operations HSE risk profile/registers to ensure that workplace/operational hazards are properly documented and controlled.

Support internal & external incident investigations as required to determine root causes and development of Preventive/corrective actions and coordinate responses with Leadership in addition to helping to capture and embed learning from investigations.

Manage and coordinate regular HSE meetings on the site to review the monthly KPIs and HSE trends, insights, and learnings. Provide expert advice on-site in the use of HSE recording and observations and tracks the closure of actions.

Work closely with site Leadership and team leaders to ensure the closure of the site HSE-related regulatory compliance tasks.

Conduct oversight of contractors’ activities

Participate in organizing emergency drills and collecting post-drill feedback and reporting to improve and verify effective emergency preparedness.

Assess, capture and the HSE performance of our operations through field inspections and self-verification

Review HSE technician’s daily work plan and ensure the right coverage to the day-to-day activities in addition to Intervenes on identified HSE issues & develop solutions to support site teams.

Provide input and support implementation of site Annual Site HSE plan, Provide HSE training and inductions as planned/required in addition to providing the required Input to the HSE activities for inclusion into site 12week & 8Q plans.

What You will need to be successful: