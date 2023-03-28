Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for a HSSE Advisor to join our team. In this role you will sit within the Global HSSE team that centrally supports the regions, taking into consideration the scale of each site and the risks that need to be mitigated. Within each Region there are local HSSE advisors, that work closely with the central HSSE team. The Global HSSE team are the conduit between Group HSE&C and the frontline regional teams, providing the strategic direction and tools to delivery safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Our Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become the highest performing & customer centric aviation fuel company of choice. The key to unlocking this is the key role we play in bp's net zero ambition; with a key focus on rapid sustainable aviation fuel growth, as well as the electrification of our fleet. Aviation is a global business operating in 55 countries within 4 global regions, safely providing fuel to over 200 operated sites and over 200 NOJVs. Our frontline operations can vary from a team of ~60 at a major airport through to a team of 2 at a general aviation site and can be located in major cities through to very remote locations globally.



Role Accountabilities

Within the Global HSSE Team, the HSSE Advisors are HSSE generalists and are accountable for developing and implementing the Global HSSE agenda in line with the business and Group HSE&C strategy to assist delivery of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

•Relationship management: Group HSE&C SMEs and Regional HSSE advisors

•Prioritisation: Evaluate group requirements/ updates and work with key stakeholders (frontline air bp through to other bp businesses) to create fit for purpose guidance/process/training to allow frontline to deliver simply and effectively

•Operational Safety Lead: Safety leadership Principles, Life Saving Rules, Human Performance

•Environment & Social Responsibility lead: Labour Rights and Modern Slavery, Social & community, environmental management (inc. waste)

•Health & Industrial Hygiene Lead

•Security Lead

•HSSE Training lead



Role Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in science/engineering/HSSE related technical discipline

NEBOSH certificate or equivalent experience

Significant experience in HSSE&Q/operations/engineering roles

Excellent leadership, people management, coaching and team working skills

Experience of delivering and project managing key HSSE initiatives/projects

Strong networking and influencing skills, as well as ability to incorporate feedback from the frontline

Self starter and ability to prioritise workload based on risk

Desirable to have experience of defining and implementing key HSSE processes and training

Desirable to have experience & knowledge of distributed businesses and/or the Aviation

Desirable to have some of the following technical skills Operational safety Environment and social responsibility Health C&CM/Security



