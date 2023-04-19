HSSE Advisor

Job summary

Would you like to join bp Türkiye and help us to deliver Castrol Lubricants targets in Türkiye and support global strategy ?



bp is offering a fantastic opportunity of Health, Safety, Security & Environment (HSSE) to become part of a diverse and hardworking team based in Gemlik plant, Bursa which is looking after raw and packaging material logistics, lubricants production and filling operations.



In this position you will be reporting to the Plant Manager Gemlik and be responsible for ensuring accident-free operations in manufacturing customer fulfilment operations, identifying risks and developing short to long term mitigation plans to manage these risks.



We also expect you to develop the capability of the team through coaching and consulting people to drive the safety behaviours and make sure HSSE performance is improved continuously.



As a member of the bp Envelope Supply Chain (SC) HSSE Network, you will be contributing to the development and delivery of the Envelope SC HSSE plans and programmes.



Please note the role is open for those who have legal right to work in Türkiye.

About the role:



In this role, you will have opportunity to:



• Ensure HSSE policies and standards are understood and implemented as a joint accountability with the Plant and Customer Fullfilment (CF) managers

• Meet bp requirements in implementing OMS, actions are closed out from OMS risk reviews, OMS gap assessments, audits, RCA (Root Cause Analysis) investigations, and Peer Reviews, etc.

• Coach the Plant and CF Leadership Team to ensure they have the competence to fulfil their HSSE accountabilities, and to provide leadership to their staff on HSSE

• Deliver appropriate training sessions within the Plant to ensure the workforce are competent to deliver their HSSE accountabilities

• Ensure HSSE risks are incorporated into the decision making process with respect to operational activities in Manufacturing & Customer Fullfillment operations, in particular identifying and recommending mitigations for key risks

• Lead key HSSE processes in the Plant, including Risk Assessment, Incident Classification, Notification and Investigation, to meet regulatory and bp requirements

• Support CoW (Control of Work) authority to ensure full implementation of bp requirements in Gemlik Plant & Bursa Warehouse

• Coach line management to ensure conformance with external Q and HSE management system standards, such as ISO 9001, 14001, OHSAS 18001, TS 16949

• Manage and control waste disposal activities in Gemlik Plant to ensure local waste regulation and procedures are met

• Support MoC activities and advise if necessary

• Follow up all legal requirements and assure compliance

• Coordination of HSSE related trainings and exercises

• Report and tracking of HSSE KPIs and performance improvement measures are recommended to Plant Manager

• On a regular basis make Warehouse visits to define the risks in the warehouse and report progress in actions closure to logistics and CF Managers

• Visit Barge & motorboat on a regular basis to identify the key risks and together with Logistics manager follow-up actions



About you:



Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent (preferably in Engineering discipline)



It would also be essential that you have:



• Considerable experience in HSSE roles or Operational roles with substantial HSSE accountabilities (preferably in Energy sector)

• Proven track record in providing technical expertise on health and safety compliance and regulatory programs

Experience on working with contractors, preferably in HSSE management systems, reporting and improvement processes

• Ability to coach and influence individuals at all levels of an organization as well as with contract partners

• High level of interpersonal and team-working skills

• Fluency of Turkish and English languages (verbal and writing)



Desirable criteria:



• NEBOSH Certificate or equivalent in Occupational Health and Safety

• Local HSSE formal qualification (preferably a registered HSSE Expert with minimum C Class registration)