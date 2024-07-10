HSSE Advisor - Chargé HSSE H/F

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



HSSE Group



bp constitue un des plus grands groupes énergétiques privés mondiaux.

Créé en 1921, bp France, filiale du Groupe bp, se positionne comme l'un des principaux distributeurs de produits pétroliers de l'Hexagone. La société bp France commercialise une large gamme de produits et services à la marque bp et Castrol.

Dans le cadre du développement du service HSSE et sous le pilotage du Responsable HSSE, nous recrutons un Coordinateur HSSE H/F pour notre site de CASTROL, basé à Péronne. Responsabilités et missions principales : Réaliser et entretenir l’évaluation des risques HSSE (y compris le document unique, l’évaluation du risque chimique et l’analyse environnementale) et proposer des actions de prévention de ces risques

S’assurer du suivi de la mise en œuvre des actions HSSE définies dans le plan d’actions global HSSE, issu notamment des remontées terrains, des incidents survenus et de la réglementation

Suivre les indicateurs HSSE

Participer à la création ou à la mise à jour des instructions et procédures permettant la maîtrise des risques aux postes

Participer aux analyses d’incidents, RCA

Réaliser les accueils sécurité des nouveaux arrivants et des entreprises extérieures

Assurer la gestion du stock et la distribution des EPI

Préparer et organiser des exercices de situation d’urgence

Participer à la veille réglementaire du site

Apporter l’expertise HSSE dans les projets techniques et travaux neufs

Piloter les projets d’amélioration des conditions de travail en collaboration avec le Responsable HSSE

S’assurer de la conformité des documents internes HSSE avec les standards du groupe

Participer à la formation des collaborateurs aux standards HSSE du groupe

Assurer une présence terrain lors des interventions des sous-traitants sur le site de Péronne Profil recherché : De formation Bac +5 dans le domaine HSE – Hygiène, Environnement, Santé & Sécurité Une première expérience sur un site industriel dans un environnement hautement contrôlé (type SEVESO) est nécessaire pour réussir dans ce rôle.



HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



