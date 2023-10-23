HSSE Advisor

Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.
About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.
C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.
Want to join the team? This means:
being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets
focusing on growth and development of customer offers
optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value
chipping in to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we build, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner
crafting strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P
being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.
Key Accountabilities
Safety Observation Conversation, Near Miss, and Incident Analysis (Process)
Support compliance with all HSSE Legal and other requirements
Deliver HSSE based training department personnel
Root Cause Analysis (RCA) investigator
Keep HSSE documents updated in OMS
Emergency response coordination
Security responsibilities
Coordinate HSEE audits
Proficient in Hazard Identification Task Risk Assessment (HITRA) methodology and able to lead/participate in risk assessments.
Capable of field verifying routine application of Life Saving Rules
Completes appointment as Control of Work (CoW) Issuing Authority and Isolating Authority.
Document routine task into Risk Assessment Tool/Task Risk Assessment
Conduct Task Risk Assessment and evaluate human factors.
Support addition of learning from Task Risk Assessment and human factors embedding them into procedures
Support in other safety related activities as assigned
Leading Incident Mgmt & Investigation
Update 3E with SDS
Develop & Deliver ToolBox Talks/One Point Lessons (OPL)
Participate/Lead in Safety Committee
RC14001 management system administrator
Support execution of SPCC, OPA-90, and SWPPP
Support NFPA70 program
Human Factors and behavior based safety program oversite
Essential Education
Degree in health and safety or equivalent degree
Essential Experience and Job Requirements
TWIC required
Occupational Health and Safety degree or equivalent degree
Understanding of OSHA requirements
Understanding of Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) requirements
Coaching skills
Desirable Criteria
ASP
CSP
HSSE manufacturing experience
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.