HSSE Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HS&E related matters, supporting in the accurate, complete and timely reporting of HS&E incidents and assisting in the production and interpretation of reliable data and reports which can be used to monitor and manage HS&E performance.



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

chipping in to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we build, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

crafting strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

Key Accountabilities

Safety Observation Conversation, Near Miss, and Incident Analysis (Process)

Support compliance with all HSSE Legal and other requirements

Deliver HSSE based training department personnel

Root Cause Analysis (RCA) investigator

Keep HSSE documents updated in OMS

Emergency response coordination

Security responsibilities

Coordinate HSEE audits

Proficient in Hazard Identification Task Risk Assessment (HITRA) methodology and able to lead/participate in risk assessments.

Capable of field verifying routine application of Life Saving Rules

Completes appointment as Control of Work (CoW) Issuing Authority and Isolating Authority.

Document routine task into Risk Assessment Tool/Task Risk Assessment

Conduct Task Risk Assessment and evaluate human factors.

Support addition of learning from Task Risk Assessment and human factors embedding them into procedures

Support in other safety related activities as assigned

Leading Incident Mgmt & Investigation

Update 3E with SDS

Develop & Deliver ToolBox Talks/One Point Lessons (OPL)

Participate/Lead in Safety Committee

RC14001 management system administrator

Support execution of SPCC, OPA-90, and SWPPP

Support NFPA70 program

Human Factors and behavior based safety program oversite

Essential Education

Degree in health and safety or equivalent degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

TWIC required

Occupational Health and Safety degree or equivalent degree

Understanding of OSHA requirements

Understanding of Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) requirements

Coaching skills

Desirable Criteria

ASP

CSP

HSSE manufacturing experience

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.