HSSE Advisor

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become the highest performing & customer centric aviation fuel company of choice. The key to unlocking this is the key role we play in bp's net zero ambition; with a key focus on rapid sustainable aviation fuel growth, as well as the electrification of our fleet.Aviation is a global business operating in 55 countries within 4 global regions, safely providing fuel to over 200 operated sites and over 200 NOJVs. Our frontline operations can vary from a team of ~60 at a major airport through to a team of 2 at a general aviation site, and can be located in major cities through to very remote locations globally.



Job Description:

Take flight in a career with bp, where safety propels us, innovation is our compass, and sustainability is our destination!

Ready to board this high-flying journey?

This role sits within the Global HSSE team that centrally supports the four regions, taking into consideration the scale of each site and the risks that need to be mitigated. Within each Region there are local HSSE advisors, that work closely with the central HSSE team. There will be an opportunity to travel up to 3 or 4 times a year to some of out global sites.

You will be provided plenty of notice in advance, prior to this business requirement.

The Global HSSE team are the conduit between Group HSE&C and the frontline regional teams, providing the strategic direction and tools to delivery safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Within the Global HSSE Team, the HSSE Advisors are HSSE generalists and are accountable for developing and implementing the Global HSSE agenda in line with the business and Group HSE&C strategy to assist delivery of safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Relationship management: Group HSE&C subject matter experts and Regional HSSE advisors

Prioritisation: Evaluate group requirements and work with key partners (frontline air bp through to other bp businesses) to create fit for purpose guidance/process/training to allow frontline to deliver simply and optimally

Incident management: classification, investigation, learning and insights

Governance: Support development of HSSE metrics insights for key governance meetings

Communications: Development of key HSSE communications and training materials

Regulatory compliance: Implement new digital process across global business and lead verification

HSSE audit: Lead development and verification of a global HSSE audit process

Education

Bachelor’s degree in science/engineering/HSSE related Technical field

Desirable to have NEBOSH certificate or equivalent

Experience

Experience in HSSE&Q/operations/engineering roles

Good communication, time management, people management, coaching/training and team working skills

Experience of working as part of a team to deliver key HSSE initiatives/projects

Good networking and influencing skills, as well as ability to incorporate feedback from the frontline

Self starter and ability to prioritise workload based on risk

Desirable to have HSSE training and/investigation experience

Desirable but not necessary to have experience & knowledge of distributed businesses and/or the Aviation Industry

