HSSE Advisor

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ071385
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

HSSE Group


Job Summary:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become the highest performing & customer centric aviation fuel company of choice. The key to unlocking this is the key role we play in bp's net zero ambition; with a key focus on rapid sustainable aviation fuel growth, as well as the electrification of our fleet.

Aviation is a global business operating in 55 countries within 4 global regions, safely providing fuel to over 200 operated sites and over 200 NOJVs. Our frontline operations can vary from a team of ~60 at a major airport through to a team of 2 at a general aviation site, and can be located in major cities through to very remote locations globally.


Job Description:

Take flight in a career with bp, where safety propels us, innovation is our compass, and sustainability is our destination!

Ready to board this high-flying journey?

This role sits within the Global HSSE team that centrally supports the four regions, taking into consideration the scale of each site and the risks that need to be mitigated. Within each Region there are local HSSE advisors, that work closely with the central HSSE team. There will be an opportunity to travel up to 3 or 4 times a year to some of out global sites.

You will be provided plenty of notice in advance, prior to this business requirement.

The Global HSSE team are the conduit between Group HSE&C and the frontline regional teams, providing the strategic direction and tools to delivery safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Within the Global HSSE Team, the HSSE Advisors are HSSE generalists and are accountable for developing and implementing the Global HSSE agenda in line with the business and Group HSE&C strategy to assist delivery of safe, reliable and compliant operations.

  • Relationship management: Group HSE&C subject matter experts and Regional HSSE advisors

  • Prioritisation: Evaluate group requirements and work with key partners (frontline air bp through to other bp businesses) to create fit for purpose guidance/process/training to allow frontline to deliver simply and optimally

  • Incident management: classification, investigation, learning and insights

  • Governance: Support development of HSSE metrics insights for key governance meetings

  • Communications: Development of key HSSE communications and training materials

  • Regulatory compliance: Implement new digital process across global business and lead verification

  • HSSE audit: Lead development and verification of a global HSSE audit process

Education

  • Bachelor’s degree in science/engineering/HSSE related Technical field

  • Desirable to have NEBOSH certificate or equivalent

Experience

  • Experience in HSSE&Q/operations/engineering roles

  • Good communication, time management, people management, coaching/training and team working skills

  • Experience of working as part of a team to deliver key HSSE initiatives/projects

  • Good networking and influencing skills, as well as ability to incorporate feedback from the frontline

  • Self starter and ability to prioritise workload based on risk

  • Desirable to have HSSE training and/investigation experience

  • Desirable but not necessary to have experience & knowledge of distributed businesses and/or the Aviation Industry

Why Join our team? !

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly and are committed to accommodate individuals with disabilities during the application process, interviews, and throughout their employment.

Contact us to request reasonable adjustments. Flexible working arrangements are available with our hybrid working.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!!


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

